Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/23/19

I, Cleto Martinez, have in my possession a vehicle with the VIN#1GNLReed3A5106239. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 931-261-7700. 05-16-19(1T)

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifications, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of CLIFFVIEW DRIVE, a portion of SANDERS DRIVE, AND SANDERS COURT located within the city limits of the Town of South Carthage. The streets are to be bid as one job. Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:00 p.m. central standard time, Thursday May 30, 2019 and will be considered publicly at such time and place. The plans, specifications, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between May 22, 2019 at 8:00 am and May 29, 2019 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. which bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifications for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. HOLLIS MULLINAX MAYOR 05-23-19 (1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville City Council will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on May 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The agenda for the special called meeting will be as follows: 1. Discussion and vote on Building Inspector. 2. Discussion of Ordinance 19-05-13: FY 2019/2020 Budget. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James Gibbs, Mayor 05-23-19(1t)

THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE CARTHAGE POLICE DEPT. *** GUN SALE *** The Town of Carthage will be holding a public sale of excess property (guns). Patriot Gun and Pawn will be selling these items on GUNBROKER.COM on behalf the Town of Carthage. The user ID on GUNBROKER.COM is PatriotArmoryTN. This will be a two-week online sales event. The online sale will start June 24th and run thru July 8th. All guns are sold as is, and all sales are final. If you have any questions, contact Patriot Gun and Pawn at 615-588-1101. 05-23-19 (3t)

INVITATION TO BID – TOWN OF CARTHAGE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO COMMERCIAL FACADE The project consists of the following improvements at 323 Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee. Facade renovation on exterior of building include carpentry, electrical, painting, and metal work. The construction and installation includes labor, equipment, and all other items necessary to complete the work. Contractor must adhere to Davis Bacon Requirements and must be a licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Carthage Mayor’s Office, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 at 10:00 a.m. CDT, on June 3rd, 2019 and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Disadvantaged, woman, and minority owned businesses encouraged to participate. Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Dawn Kupferer at 931.239.3505 or dawn.kupferer@kwillconsultants.com. Town of Carthage is an equal opportunity provider and employer does not discriminate against or exclude any Bidder with respect to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. 05-23-19 (1t)

I, Ted Balicki, have in my possession a 2001 BMW X5 Vin# WBAFA53501LP21749. If anyone has any information contact 615-774-3626. 05-23-19 (2t)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take notice that Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc., in Carthage, TN, 37172 has applied to the City of Carthage, Smith County, TN, for a certifi cate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store named Carthage Wine and Liquor located at 41 Dixon Springs Highway; Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc. with Kamalesh C. Patel, 421 Woodlands Dr; Gallatin, TN 37066 as the sole stockholder. Kamalesh C. Patel, 421 Woodlands Dr; Gallatin, TN 37066 will manage the store. All persons wishing to be heard on the certifi cate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at City of Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street; Carthage, TN, 37030, 615-735-1881, on June 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, Tennessee. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 500 James Robertson Parkway; Suite 300; Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0755, 615-741-1602. 05-16-19 (3t)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 3, 2019. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2019 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2019 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 28, 2019. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-23-18(1T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Julia Eastes Watts Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of May, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Julia Eastes Watts, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of January, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of May, 2019. Signed Randy Watts, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-23-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 4, 2019 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group on January 14, 2008 at Book 185, Page 295; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron pin in the north margin of Highway 141, pin also being a corner Gwaltney and being the southeast corner of lands herein conveyed; thence N 81° 42’ 49” W 94.90 feet with the north margin of Highway 141 to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal; thence N 07° 25’ 07” E 149.85 feet with Paschal’s line to an iron pin, a corner of Paschal and the City of Gordonsville; thence S 79° 25’ 07” E 101.09 feet with the line of the City of Gordonsville; to an iron pin, a corner of Gwaltney; thence S 09° 47’ 55” W 145.85 feet with Gwaltney’s line to the point of beginning and containing 0.33 acres, according to a survey by Richard H. Puckett, Registered Land Surveyor, License Number 225, Route 1, Box 256, Dowelltown, Tennessee 37059, Telephone 615/597-4626 on August 2, 1994. Street Address: 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Parcel Number: 077O D 013.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Cullen Babcock The street address of the above described property is believed to be 103 Main St East, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Cullen Babcock and Kathryn Lawson, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117434 5-9-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christopher David Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of May, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Christopher David Bryant, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of May, 2019. Signed Robert Eli Bryant, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Patricia A. McDade, Attorney 5-23-2t

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated the 31st day of July, 2003, of record in Book 89, Page 290, as modified in the Modification of Deed of Trust of record in Book 266, Page 521, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, TN, BARBARA J. GRISHAM (the “Grantor”) conveyed to A. J. Sharenberger III, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of Grantor’s Promissory Note owing to CAPITAL BANK, a division of First Tennessee Bank National Association, a national banking association, successor by merger to Capital Bank Corporation, a North Carolina banking corporation, successor by conversion to Capital Bank, N.A., a national banking association, successor by merger to GreenBank, a Tennessee banking corporation, formerly known as Cumberland Bank, a Tennessee Banking corporation (the “Beneficiary”); and WHEREAS, GORDON D. FOSTER was appointed Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust by the Beneficiary, said Appointment being recorded in the aforesaid Register’s Office; and WHEREAS, default has occurred and I have been directed to foreclose said Deed of Trust and sell said real estate. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will offer for sale and sell the following described property AT PUBLIC AUCTION on the 2nd day of July, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. local time at the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, TN, to the last, highest and best bidder FOR CASH (on such terms as announced at sale), SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO ALL PRIOR ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”): Lying and being in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at stake at Southwest corner of this tract at Knight and Glover corner; thence North approximately 180 feet with Glover line to stake at Northeast corner of Glover lot; thence East 223 feet to stake; thence South approximately 180 feet to stake in Knight line; thence West with Knight line 223 feet to the point of BEGINNING and generally bounded on the North by Grantors; East by Grantors; South by Knight; and West by Glover, containing one (1) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Bobby Glen Grisham by deed from Joe Vernon Grisham dated March 27, 1987, of record in Deed Book 109, Page 621, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Bobby Glen Grisham created an estate by the entirety with his wife, Barbara J. Grisham by deed dated October 26, 2001, of record in Record Book 44, Page 570, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Bobby Glen Grisham is deceased and Barbara J. Grisham owns this property by right of survivorship. Tax Map No. 055 048.01 Said property bears the street address of 6 Bunk Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560, but the street address is not part of the legal description of the foreclosing instrument. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control. The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication. I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Nyrstar Tennessee Mines – Gordonsville, LLC (Book 327, Page 373). Witness my hand this 7th day of May, 2019. Gordon D. Foster, Successor Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. Suite 1000, First Tennessee Plaza 800 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tennessee 37929 WSFS File No. 1202.1794 Email: gfoster@wsfs-law.com PUBLISH DATES: May 23, 2019; May 30, 2019, June 6, 2019 5-23-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 8, 2019 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Tracie D Raymer, to Hugh M. Queener, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Pinnacle Bank on March 30, 2018 at Book 335, Page 684; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being a certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows to wit: BEGINNING at a point 12 feet from a light pole in front of a barn, running south with Trousdale Ferry Pike a distance of approximately 96 feet to a point which is the southwest corner of the tract being conveyed; thence running eastwardly down the hill to the old dirt road to the fence; thence in a northerly direction a distance of approximately 96 feet to a point; thence in a westerly direction with L. B. McDonald line to the point of BEGINNING, and being generally bounded on the west by Trousdale Ferry Pike, on the south, east and west by L. B. McDonald. Street Address: 560 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552 Parcel Number: 072 079.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: Tracie D. Raymer The street address of the above described property is believed to be 560 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Tracie D Raymer, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117996 5-23-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sharan Lee Venable Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of May, 2019, Letters of Administration with Will Annexed, in respect to the estate of Sharan Lee Venable Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of May, 2019. Signed Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 5-16-2t

I, Kevin Dean Jaco, have this 2008 Dodge Avenger with this VIN # 1B3LC56R68N598005 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-9205. 5-16-2tpd

