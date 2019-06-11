Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/13/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Freda Davena Lightcap Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Freda Davena Lightcap, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of June, 2019. Signed Melody Ann Lightcap, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dale G. Klenke Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dale G. Klenke, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of June, 2019. Signed Margaret K. Klenke, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David H. Mayer, Attorney 6-13-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 8, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, to Huntly Gordon, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company on April 22, 2016 at Book 303, Page 625, Instrument No. 16001002; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND lying in Smith County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south right-of-way of State Route 53, same being the western most corner of Apple; thence with said right-of-way North 62 degrees 59 minutes 26 seconds East 137.19 feet to an iron rod in said right of way; thence leaving road with line of Lot #2 of the Apple property (0.75 acres as per survey of same date) South 32 degrees 14 minutes 19 seconds East 248.98 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #12 (5.86 acres) and Tract #11(5.01 acres) of the Apple property South 40 degrees 10 minutes 51 seconds West 118.30 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Apple North 36 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds West 298.17 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.78 acres more or less and being Tract No. 3 as shown on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee No. 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 28, 1994. The above mentioned tract is subject to set back lines, notes and restrictions in plat of record in Plat Book 3, page 206, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett, husband and wife, by deed from Angela Montgomery, of record in Book 303, page 622, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 083 012.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett The street address of the above described property is believed to be 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-118433 6-13-3t

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-06-19(2t)

INVITATION FOR BIDS Smith County Landfill – Wright Tract IV Expansion The Smith County Landfill invites your company to submit a bid for the construction of the Wright Tract IV Class I Landfill Expansion in Carthage, Tennessee. The expansion is approximately 7.9 acres, and the work includes the following major items: • Earthwork to cut and fill the existing ground to the proposed subgrade • Installation of a 2-foot-thick clay liner • Installation of a geosynthetic liner system • Construction and enlargement of sediment ponds • Construction of gravel access roads • Construction of perimeter stormwater ditches • Installation of a leachate collection system All bidders must be licensed, must comply with all requirements of the State of Tennessee Contractor’s Licensing Act, and must have experience with landfill construction. Copies of the project drawings, specifications, and further bid instructions may be ordered at https://geoservicesllccom.sharepoint.com/sites/ SmithCountyWrightTractIVExpansion. For questions about documents, call or email GEOServices, LLC at (865) 539-8242 or CButler@geoservicesllc.com. All bidders must attend the pre-bid meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. local time at the office of Jeff Mason, County Mayor. Sealed bids will be received at the same office until Friday June 28th, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. local time and an anticipated contract award no later than July 1st, 2019. Jeff Mason, County Mayor 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-2294 06-06-19(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2000 Mercury Cougar 1ZWFT61L5Y5626048 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. 06-13-19(1t)

NOTICE FOR COMMISSIONER APPOINTMENT A vacancy will exist on August 31, 2019, on the DeKalb Utility District’s Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of Joe Foutch serving DeKalb County on the District’s board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the DeKalb County Mayor to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting on July 3, 2019. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. Any names to be considered should be provided to the District’s General Manager at least one week before this meeting. Qualifications for nominees can be found at T.C.A. 7-82-307(a)(3), 7-82-308(d), 7-82-607, and 8-18-101. DeKalb Utility District is an equal opportunity provider and employer. 06-13-19(1t)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 06-13-19(1t)

NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Thomas Allen Gibbs has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 8. The Smith County Commission will fill the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held June 24, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter in District 8 of Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. Smith County thanks THOMAS ALLEN GIBBS for his service. 06-13-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council Public Hearings & Special Called Meeting 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage • Public Hearing – 2019-20 Budget Ordinance B-20190606-1 • Public Hearing – Local Option Sales Tax Ordinance T-20190606-1 Followed Immediately By: • 2nd Reading of Budget Ordinance B-20190606-1 • 2nd Reading of Local Option Sales Tax Ordinance T-20190606-1 • 1st Reading of Carthage Budget Amendment Ordinance BA-20190618-0

On July 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., a Public Hearing will be held to discuss Ordinance P-20190410-0 to rezone the properties located at 1310, 1314, 1328, 1334, 1338, and 1342 Main Street North from R1-R2. At 6 p. m. on Thursday, July 11, 2109, the Carthage City Council will meet in regular session. The change in date is due to the 4th of July holiday falling on the scheduled meeting date.

Meetings are held at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 06-13-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on June 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance # 19-395 2019-2020 fiscal year budget including a tax rate of $0.9704 on each one hundred dollars of assessed calculation of all taxable property within the corporate limits of South Carthage, Tennessee. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in special session to consider Ordinance # 19-395 on final reading. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 06-13-19(1t)

Town of South Carthage

2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget

Town of Carthage

Notice of Public Meeting Budget

SouthSide Utility District

Statement of Net Position

