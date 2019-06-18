Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/20/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Freda Davena Lightcap Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Freda Davena Lightcap, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of June, 2019. Signed Melody Ann Lightcap, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-13-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dale G. Klenke Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dale G. Klenke, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of April, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of June, 2019. Signed Margaret K. Klenke, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David H. Mayer, Attorney 6-13-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 8, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, to Huntly Gordon, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company on April 22, 2016 at Book 303, Page 625, Instrument No. 16001002; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND lying in Smith County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south right-of-way of State Route 53, same being the western most corner of Apple; thence with said right-of-way North 62 degrees 59 minutes 26 seconds East 137.19 feet to an iron rod in said right of way; thence leaving road with line of Lot #2 of the Apple property (0.75 acres as per survey of same date) South 32 degrees 14 minutes 19 seconds East 248.98 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #12 (5.86 acres) and Tract #11(5.01 acres) of the Apple property South 40 degrees 10 minutes 51 seconds West 118.30 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Apple North 36 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds West 298.17 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.78 acres more or less and being Tract No. 3 as shown on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee No. 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 28, 1994. The above mentioned tract is subject to set back lines, notes and restrictions in plat of record in Plat Book 3, page 206, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett, husband and wife, by deed from Angela Montgomery, of record in Book 303, page 622, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 083 012.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: Chad D. Bennett and Karla Bennett The street address of the above described property is believed to be 89 Scudder Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Chad D Bennett and Karla Bennett, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-118433 6-13-3t

_________________________

I, Marquetta Akers, have this 1999 Merz with this VIN # WDBJF65HIXA758663 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0223. 6-20-1tpd

____________________________

I, Arnold W. Hodge, have this 2005 Club Car with this VIN # PQO542564338 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3439. 6-20-1tpd

____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The date for the South Carthage regular City Council meeting for the month of July 2019 has been changed due to the July 4th holiday, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to attend. Hollis Mullinax Mayor 06-20-19(2t)

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will be accepting sealed bids for the following surplus inventory: 2009 DODGE CHARGER VIN#: 2B3KA43VX9H625987 MINIMUM BID $500.00 2009 DODGE CHARGER VIN #: 2B3KA43V19H625988 MINIMUM BID $750.00 2003 CHEVROLET IMPALA VIN#: 2G1WF55K839342153 MINIMUM BID $100.00 STEINER MOWER MODEL: ZTMD52 MINIMUM BID $100.00 Sealed bids will be accepted beginning Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and must be received at Gordonsville City Hall no later than Friday, June 28, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at which time bids will be opened. All surplus property will be as is. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. James Gibbs, Mayor 06-20-19(1t)

___________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 28, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, to Title Specialists, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc. on January 27, 2015 at Book 286, Page 389, Instrument No. 15000278; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: American Financial Resources, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING Lot Number 59 of Riverpointe Subdivision as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 263, Register’s Office for smith county, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete legal description. BEING the same property conveyed to Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder, by Warranty Deed from Phillip W. Slagle and wife, Rachel Slagle, dated 1-27-15 and recorded 1-30-15, in Book 286, Page 387, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046O-B-059.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-111660 6-20-3t

_________________________