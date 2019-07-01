Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/04/19

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE JOHN HENRY THACKXTON, PLAINTIFF VS. CYNTHIA DAWN ThACKXTON Defendant NO. 2019-CV-35 ORDER OF PUBLICATION (NON-RESIDENT NOTICE) In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the defendant CYNTHIA DAWN THACKXTON’s residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon James B. Dance, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 216 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and, also file the original answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 115, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This the 27th day of June, 2019. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk James B. Dance Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, 2019 7-4-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 29, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Linda Hyland, to Recontrust Company, N.A., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of America, N.A. on October 30, 2012 at Book 255, Page 247, Instrument No. 12002704; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee,and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 7 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 097J A 019.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: Linda L. Hyland This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Linda Hyland, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 15-104304 7-4-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 28, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, to Title Specialists, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc. on January 27, 2015 at Book 286, Page 389, Instrument No. 15000278; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: American Financial Resources, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING Lot Number 59 of Riverpointe Subdivision as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 263, Register’s Office for smith county, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete legal description. BEING the same property conveyed to Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder, by Warranty Deed from Phillip W. Slagle and wife, Rachel Slagle, dated 1-27-15 and recorded 1-30-15, in Book 286, Page 387, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046O-B-059.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-111660 6-20-3t

NOTICE CRISTINO CARBAJAN HERNANDEZ JOSÉ JUAN RAMIREZ The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 23rd day of July, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 6-27-4t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2005, executed by Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis, conveying certain real property therein described to ANDREW A. STANDFORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 9, 2005, in Deed Book 140, Page 341 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 53, PAGE 424, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 16.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING AN EASTERN CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH NORTH 77 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 11.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 276.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 20.73 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 06 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 27 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 654.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 35.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 60 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST 69.92 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 69.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 145.96 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 59 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 210.10 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.59 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 191.53 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 198.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 96.46 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID MARGIN IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LODA EUGENE HUNT AND THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH FOR THE NEXT THREE (3) CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 06.38 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 68.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 52 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 106.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CREEK AND FANTLEY GENE SYKES FOR THE NEXT TWO (2) CALLS: NORTH 31 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 129.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 196.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING CREEK NORTH 56 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 16 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 878.30 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 239.21 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 69 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 461.61 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 467.10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 86.28 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH SOUTH 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 35.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CENTER OF THE CREEK SOUTH 64 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 195.79 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE CREEK IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 149.72 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 1 I SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 813.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 12.91 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 18 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 25.83 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 25.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 7.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MAY 14, 2003. Parcel ID: 098 016.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 Brush Creek Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: COMMUNITY BANK OF SMITH COUNTY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #158821 07/04/2019, 07/11/2019, 07/18/2019 7-4-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 31, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, At the Front Steps of the, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by STEVEN G. CLAYWELL AND KIMBERLY E. CLAYWELL, to Consumer Trust Title and Escrow, Trustee, on May 20, 2003, at Record Book 83, Page 521-537 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor in interest to all permitted successors and assigns of The JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-BC3 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bonded and described as follows, to-wit: Being in the Town of Gordonsville and being Lot No. Thirty-Six (36) of Shady Rest Estates Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book Volume 2, Page 19, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. This being the same property conveyed to Steven G. Claywell and Kimberly E. Claywell, his wife, as an estate in entireties with right of survivorship by Warranty Deed of Billy Wilson Bennett, Executor of the Estate of Helen Kent, dated July 23, 1993, and recorded July 23, 1993 in Book 128, Page 192, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 036.00 PI: S/I: 000 Current Owner(s) of Property: STEVEN G. CLAYWELL AND KIMBERLY E. CLAYWELL The street address of the above described property is believed to be 201 Meadow Dr, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-000226-670-4 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 6-27-3t

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS THE TRIAL COURT PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT Alina A. Butler, Plaintiff v. Henry T. Butler, Defendant Docket No.:BA18D0623DR Divorce Summons by Publication

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for irretrievable breakdown. The Complaint is on file at the Court. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon: Jeremy M. Carter, Esq., Carter DeYoung, 270 Winter Street, Hyannis, MA 02601 your answer, if any, on or before 7/30/2019. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer, if any, in the office of the Register of this Court. WITNESS, Hon. Angela M. Ordonez, Judge of the Probate and Family Court. Date: June 14, 2019 Jeremy M. Carter, Esq. Carter DeYoung 270 Winter Street Hyannis, MA 02601 6-27-3t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 99111-4177-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS233 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 8/16/2019. 07-04-19(2t)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, July 4th has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 11th at 6:00 p.m. 07-04-19(1t)

Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:30p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, July 8, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. This meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage. 07-04-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 08, 2019; 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing is to solicit public comment on Ordinance 19-06-24: An Ordinance to Rescind Ordinance 19-03-12. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James Gibbs, Mayor 07-04-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage Volunteer Fire Department wishes to remind residents of the Town of South Carthage they must obtain an open burn permit from City Hall in order to burn brush on their property. There is no charge for the permit. The open burning of any treated wood, plastic, rubber, or household garbage etc. is prohibited. Title 7, Chapter 5 of the South Carthage Municipal Code. Ricky Slack South Carthage Fire Chief 07-04-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) has received requests for construction and/or modification of air contaminant sources as noted below. The proposed construction and/or modification is subject to part 1200-3-9-.01(1)(h) of the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations, which requires a public notification and 30-day public comment period. Interested parties may express their comments and concerns in writing to Mrs. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243 within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Questions concerning a source may be addressed to the assigned Division personnel at the same address or by calling 615-532-0554.Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, 1-866-253-5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298. The applicant is Rogers Group, Inc. dba Gordonsville Quarry with a mailing address of 421 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228. They seek to obtain an air contaminant permit (Division identification number: 80-0041-01/976973) for modification of a Rock Crushing and Sizing Operation located on 324 Rogers Road, Gordonsville, 38563. This existing operation consists of rock crushers, screens, bins, conveyors, and associated equipment used for the crushing and sizing of rock. Wet suppression is used for pollution control. The requested modification is to increase production. There would not be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants emitted by this source would increase. Mr. J. Dolzen is the assigned Division person. 07-04-19(1t)

Middle Tennessee Utility District

Net Position Statement

