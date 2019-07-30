Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/01/19

NOTICE LaGREGORY DWIGHT KIRKENDOLL The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kambri A’Vonna Kirkendoll. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-01-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Ruth Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Ruth Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of July, 2019. Signed Jennifer Hensley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-25-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ruby Burton Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Burton, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of July, 2019. Signed Bonnie Wayne Burton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jackie O. Bellar, Attorney 08-01-2t

_______________________

Seeking Jessica Mangrum Wilburn concerning your inheritance. Contact Michelle Lowder via messenger. 7-11-4tpd

____________________________

I, Aaron Heiny, have in my possession a 2003 BMW vin# WBAGN63443DS44892. If you have any information regarding this vehicle contact 615-489-0828. 8-1-tpd

____________________________

GRAND JURY NOTICE It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, 22 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question. Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, TN 37030 07-25-19(2t)

_____________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Civil Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80003-4260-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ360 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/6/2019. 07-25-19(2t)

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on August 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance # 19-396 amending the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session and will consider Ordinance # 19-396 on final reading. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 08-01-19(1t)

___________

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, August 1st has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 6th at 6:00 p.m. 08-01-19(1t)

____________

I, Terry Ray, have a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, VIN#2GCEC19R7V1216248 in my possession. Anyone with any information on this vehicle can contact me at (615) 735-2766. 08-01-19(1t)

__________

AT&T Mobility (AT&T) proposes to construct a 275’ self support tower (290’ overall) along Badger Ln. in Carthage, Smith County, TN (Job #44598). In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and the 2005 Nationwide Programmatic Agreement, AT&T is hereby notifying the public of the proposed undertaking and soliciting comments on Historic Properties which may be affected by the proposed undertaking. If you would like to provide specific information regarding potential effects that the proposed undertaking might have to properties that are listed on or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and located within 3/4 miles of the site, please submit the comments (with project number) to: RAMAKER, Contractor for AT&T, 855 Community Dr, Sauk City, WI 53583 or via e-mail to history@ramaker.com within 30 days of this notice. 08-01-19(1t)

__________

Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles on Aug 19, 2019. Sealed Bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane Carthage TN 37030 no later than 8:59 AM on Aug 19, 2019. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 AM. Vehicles are located at the Smith County Bus Garage if you would like to look at them before the Aug 19, 2019 bid opening. Bus Garage business hours are Mon-Fri 7:30am -4PM. 2001 78 passenger type D school bus (31) with 192,337 miles 2001 78 passenger type D school bus (32) with 142,672 miles All vehicles will be sold as is. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 08-01-19(2t)

________

Invitation to Bid Smith County Board of Education Re-Roofing at Carthage Elementary This project is for the repair and replacement of proposed roofing and insulation improvements at Carthage Elementary School in Carthage, Smith County, TN. The project consists of the removal of existing insulation and roofing for two sections with a total of approximately 16,000 square feet. All items shall be provided and installed in accordance with the scope of work, plans and specifications. The construction and installation include labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received at least five (5) days prior to the dated fixed for the opening of bids. Sealed bids will be received by the Smith County Board of Education’s Office, 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, TN – 37030 at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 (CST) and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Smith County Board of Education 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, TN – 37030 Warren and Associates Engineering 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon. With this bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated. In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 120 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Smith County Board of Education. The successful Bidder shall also comply with all applicable Smith County Board of Education. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded, approved by the Smith County Board of Education, and a written contract is offered by the Smith County Board of Education and signed by all parties. 08-01-19(1t)

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids for Exterior Door Replacement at Development TN072-002 will be received by the South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030-1962 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid. The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations: Cauthen & Associates, LLC 2908 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, Tennessee 37214 Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise Dodge Data & Analytics ConstructConnect Builders Exchange of Tennessee Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required for one set of Contract Documents. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee requirements. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instructions to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Walk Through and Prebid Conference At 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative office of South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference. SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY By: Michael Bates, Executive Director Date: July 30, 2019 August 6, 2019 08-01-19(2t)

____________