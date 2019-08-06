SEVERAL STATE HWY PROJECTS TAKING PLACE

A number of roadway improvement projects are under development or planned for this year by the state’s department of transportation. Two new projects are included in the state’s August bid letting. One of the projects is the emergency slope stabilization of an area on Highway 70 (Cookeville Highway) east of the South Carthage city limits. The project is expected to be bid this month. Once the project has been awarded to a contractor, the contractor has until April 30 of next year to complete the project. A second state project which is in the August bid letting is repairs to the bridge on Highway 53 (often referred to as Highway 141/New Middleton Highway) crossing Mulherrin Creek. The project is located between Scudder Road and Mulherrin Road.

