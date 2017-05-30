Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/01/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 5, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 7, 2009, in Book No. 213, at Page 659, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Cynthia R Thomas and James Ray Thomas, conveying certain property therein described to Richard A. Northcutt as Trustee for Fifth Third Mortgage Company; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Fifth Third Mortgage Company. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Mortgage Company, will, on June 15, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: The following described real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee: Parcel No. 1: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #2 of the Dixon property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date), also being 212.80 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin South 5 degrees 43’ 09” West 210.11 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #4 of the Dixon property (5.04 acres as per survey of same dated) North 83 degrees 41’ 09” West 1156.45 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #5,of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date) North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 202.77 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of said Tract #2 South 84 degrees 02’ 59” East 1154.29 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.48 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract No. 3. Parcel No. 2: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road, and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #3 of the Dixon property (5.48 acres as per survey of same date), also being 422.91 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 2 degrees 26’ 21”, a radius of 4463.60 feet, a tangent length of 95.03 feet, and a chord of South 6 degrees 56’ 20” West 190.03 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #5 of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date) North 83 degrees 41’ 09” West 1154.38 feet to an iron rod; thence Nor!h 6 degrees 18’ 51” East 190.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of said Tract #3 South 83 degrees 41’ 09” East 1156.45 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #4. Parcel No. 3 Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the eastern most northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #4 of the Dixon property (5.04 acres as per survey of the same date), also being 612.94 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 2 degrees 10’ 03” a radius of 4463.60 feet, a tangent length of 84.44 feet, and a chord bearing South 9 degrees 14’ 32” West 168.86 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 168.27 feet; thence South 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 21.42 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #6 (7.57 acres) and Tract #7 (10.85 acres) of the Dixon property North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 1733.09 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Bill Clay North 22 deg. 41’ 03” West 56.20 feet to an iron rod at an oak tree; thence North 28 deg. 40’ 56” West 75.50 feet to an iron rod at a 6 inch ash tree; thence North 30 deg. 57’ 24” West 150.53 feet to a 6 inch ash tree; thence North 34 deg. 15’ 53” West 106.77 feet to an iron rod at a large oak tree; thence with line of John Robert Herd, II North 74 deg. 49’ 25” East 185.09 feet to an iron rod at a 10 inch blackberry tree; thence North 71 deg. 12’ 33” East 194.35 feet to a 10 inch cedar tree; thence North 68 deg. 09’ 18” East, 251.57 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Dixon property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date) South 84 deg. 02’ 59” East 250.09 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 (5.48 acres) and said Tract #4 of the Dixon property South 6 deg, 18’ 51” West 392.77 feet to an iron rod; thence continuing with line of said Tract #4 South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 1154.38 feet to the point of beginning containing 13.20 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #5. Parcel No. 4: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #5 of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date), also being 803.23 feet south of the 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 115.58 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 9 deg. 44’ 56”, a radius of 1735.30 feet, a tangent length of 147.99 feet, and a chord of south 5 deg. 27’ 06” West 294.91 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 295.26 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #7 of the Dixon property (10.85 acres as per survey of same date) North 83 deg.41’ 09” West 199.69 feet to an iron rod; thence North 24 deg. 34’ 28” West 177.10 feet to an iron rod; thence North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 850.00 feet to an iron rod; thence North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 258.19 feet to an Iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #5 South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 1144.26 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.57 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #6. Less & Except: Beginning on a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road a corner to Lanny Dixon., also a corner to tract six and seven, thence leaving the road and along the line of Dixon and tract six and seven North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 199.69 feet to a steel rod; thence North 24 deg. 34’ 28” West 177.10 feet to a steel rod; thence North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 416.41 feet to a 1/2” pipe thence leaving the line of Dixon and serving the land of Don Johnson and tract six North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 258.19 feet to a 1/2” pipe in the line of tract five. Thence with the line of tract five and six and Don Johnson South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 710.67 feet to a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road; thence with the west margin of the Buffalo Road, thence with the west margin of the road South 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 115.58 feet, thence with a leftward curve said curve having a delta angle of 09 deg. 44’ 56”, a radius of 1735.60 feet, and an arc length of 295.2617 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.0016 acres. As surveyed by Wiggins Land Surveying plat dated September 16, 1999. Also, less and Except: Beginning on an iron pin the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described, also a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson (Deed Book 151, Page 759), also a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Richard F. & Alberta J. Nowhitney (Record Book 187, Page 358) and being further a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence leaving Anderson’s boundary and with Nowhitney’s South 5 deg. 43’09” West 206.12 feet to an iron pin, being the southeast corner of the tract of land herein described; thence leaving Nowhitney’s boundary and severing the parent North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 212.04 feet to a new iron pin and North 5 deg. 43’ 09” East 204.77 feet to a new iron pin in the south boundary of the aforementioned tract of land now belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson, being also a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with Anderson’s boundary south 84 deg. 02’ 59” East 212.03 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, Jr., R.L.S. 2323, plat dated December 24, 2008, and being a portion of lands contained in Deed Book 154, Page 21, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Also, Less and Except: Beginning on an iron pin at the west margin of Buffalo Road, the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described, also the southeast corner of a tract of land belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson (Deed Book 151, Page 759) and being further the northeast corner of the parent tract; Thence leaving Johnson’s boundary and with the west margin of the road, South 5 deg. 43’ 09” West 210.11 feet to an iron pin, the southeast corner of the tract herein described, Thence leaving the road and severing the parent tract, North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 627.96 feet to a new iron pin, thence southwest corner of the tract of land herein described; Thence further severing the parent tract North 5 deg. 43’ 09” East 209.12 feet to a new iron pin in the south boundary of the aforementioned tract of land belonging to Anderson, being the northwest corner of the tract of land herein described, and a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with Anderson’s south boundary line, South 84 deg. 02’59” East 627.93 feet to the point of beginning containing 3.00 acres as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, R.L.S. 70, plat dated November 15, 2004, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. And being a portion of Tract No. 3 of Survey by Carroll Carman dated February 6, 1997, and same being a portion of Parcel No. 1 of the property conveyed to Donald W. Johnson and wife, Linda L. Johnson, by deed from Phyllis Dixon, dated April 8, 1999, of record in Deed Book 154, page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Less & Except: Beginning at a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road, the southeast corner of the tract of land herein described, a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Richard Berg, and the southeast corner of the parent tract; thence leaving the road and with Berg’s north boundary, north 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 710.67 feet to a 1/2” pipe being a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Dan Johnson, thence leaving Berg, and severing the parent tract, then following calls: North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East, 115.99 feet to a new 1/2” pipe. South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 230.79 feet to a new 1/2” pipe; South 6 deg. 18’ 51” West 45.87 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 175.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, and North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 120.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, being a point in the boundary of Tract 4 and a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with the south boundary of Tract 4, 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 315.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe at the west margin of Buffalo Road, the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described; thence leaving the boundary of Tract 4 and with a rightward curve of the road, having a delta angle of 2 deg. 10’ 03”, a radius of 4463.6 feet and a length of 168.86 feet; thence continuing with the west margin of the road, South 10 deg. 19’ 32” West 21.42 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.250 acres as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, R.L.S. 70 plat dated May 17, 2004, and being a portion of Tract 5 of a subdivision of the former lands of Phyllis Dixon. ALSO KNOWN AS: 40 Hidden Ridge Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: CYNTHIA R THOMAS JAMES RAY THOMAS The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321946 DATED May 12, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 5-25-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christine McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christine McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of May, 2017. Signed Frances Hackett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-01-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE ALTA MARIE CRAWFORD LEE, PLAINTIFF, VS TROY HAYES MOFIELD, DEFENDANT Case No. _______ ________________________ ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE ________________________ Plaintiff, Alta Marie Crawford Lee, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Troy Hayes Mofield, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. Plaintiff has demonstrated that the address of Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith. ENTERED this the ____ day of ________, 2017. C.K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR APPROVED FOR ENTRY: GLORIA JEAN EVINS, B.P.R. #14836 Attorney for Plaintiff 207 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615)444-1199 5-11-4t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 10, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 13, 2014, in Book No. 283, at Page 559, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Phillip C Hewett, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on July 25, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 080 PARCEL: 033.43 BEING LOT NO. 25 on the plan of Round Lick Hills Subdivision, of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 150, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 2001 Champion manufactured home, VIN 21-02-532-07181 A&B, which has become and is intended to affix such that the manufactured housing unit is an improvement to and made a pad of the real property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 24 Round Lick Hills Lane, Watertown, TN 37184 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: PHILLIP C HEWETT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 322126 DATED May 15, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 5-25-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE CIRCUIT COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE Maryann V. Bilbrey and Jonah T. Bilbrey VS. Matthew W. Murray CAUSE NO. 2017CV049 In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Matthew W. Murray is a non resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by me that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier a newspaper published in Carthage Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Lynda W. Patterson whose address is 209A West Main St. Livingston, TN 38570 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Matthew W. Murray June 30, 2017. This the 22nd day of May, 2017. Marcia Borys, Clerk Mary S. Dyer, Deputy Clerk 6-1-4t

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE DEWEY ALLISON PLAINTIFF, VS. BARNEY ALLISON, CAROLYN BUTLER, RITA HUNT, LEONARD ALLISON, BRENDA ALLISON, GYPSY BATES, JESSICA BATES, COREY MARKS, DUSTIN MARKS, KIMBERLY BATES, ERIC BATES, EUGENE HODGE, JANICE KOLBE, TERRY HODGE, PAULA MOONEYHAN, KAY BATES, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, SAMMIE HARRIS, RUBY PRUITTE, CHARLES TAYLOR, LINDA VAUGHN, ROBERT TAYLOR, DONNA BEADLE, JERRY TAYLOR, MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., RICKY TAYLOR, DEON TAYLOR, JOHNNY ROY TAYLOR, and THEO TAYLOR, a minor, by and through TRENA ROBERTS, his mother/guardian, DEFENDANTS. NO. 8204, 8205 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on April 7, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 10th day of June, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: Map: 063 PARCEL: 020.00 TRACT #1: BOUNDED on the North by Winfree and Hall and Oldham; East by M. C. Hix and Jr. Winfree; South by Dallas Underwood and Craddock; and West by Oldham and Teddy Allison and Smith, containing 60 acres, more or less. Map: 063 PARCEL: 020.00 TRACT #2: Being a certain tract of land situated in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and on the waters of Plunketts Creek, being bounded and described as follows: BOUNDED on the North by Harry Jenkins (formerly Bedford Litchford) and Luther Richardson; East by Harry Jenkins (formerly Bedford Litchford) and Leslie Dawson, and H.R. Enoch; South by Allison and Hicks, and West by Hicks and Bowman, containing 50 acres more or less. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 7th day of April, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-18-3t

NOTICE CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Water Quality Report will not be mailed. Will be published in The Courier June 8, 2017. 05-25-17(2T)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for June 1st has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 8th at 6:00 p.m. 06-01-17(1T)

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES PRJ-17-B-001 The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive sealed bids for “Professional Landscaping Services at various properties located in Carthage, TN. Bid packets will be available on the Gallatin Housing Authority’s website www.gallatinha.org beginning May 24, 2017, or at the administrative building located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, and clearly written on the outside of the sealed enveloped must be the firm/company’s name and address; contractor’s license, and the words, “Professional Landscaping Services” #PRJ-17-B-0001; DEADLINE: June 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.”. Bids will be opened and read in public. All forms required to be notarized must have a notary seal, dated and signed. 05-25-17(3T)

1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24, VIN#1G1JF14T3L7134129 This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in the above mentioned vehicle; to contact Michael K Helwig, 68 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, TN 37151 via certified mail within ten business days of the date of this publication. 05-25-17(2T)

NOTICE THE SMITH COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL MEET JUNE 13TH, 2017 AT 5:30 PM AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE SMITH COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 TO HEAR AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF PREMISE AT THE HOG TOWN BBQ, FORMERLY KNOWN AS DEFEATED CREEK BAIT SHOP. tHE NEW APPLICANT IS KIM DYER. BEER BOARD SECRETARY, CLIFFA NORRIS 06-01-17(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-01-17(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-25-17(3T)

LEGAL NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualified bidders to bid on products and services for the 2017-2018 school year. Please contact the School Nutrition Office for more information at 615-735-2321 or come by the office at 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN. 05-25-17(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for SMART SBM680 77” Interactive Boards. A public bid opening will be conducted Friday, June 2, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-25-17(2T)

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on June 19, 2017 at the Smith County Mayor’s Executive Conference Room @ 5:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a proposed zoning change to property owned by Joshuah & Krystal Fussner. This is a request to change the zoning of Map 053, Parcel 076.05 located on Ballenger Rd from A1 to C1. The intended use would be to install a single structure Mini Storage Building with approximately 12 to 14 units. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information call 735-3418. 06-01-17(1T)

PUBLIC HEARING MAY 24, 2017 The Town of Carthage City Council will have a Public Hearing on JUNE 01, 2017; 6:45 p.m. to solicit the public’s views on the third reading of: ORDINANCE 449: M-1 MINING DISTRICT AMENDMENT The City Council will meet in regular session following the Public Hearing. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 06-01-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance No. 17-380 FY 2017-2018 Budget including a tax rate of $0.9704 on each one hundred dollars of assessed calculation of all taxable property within the corporate limits of South Carthage, Tennessee. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street all interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Jimmy S. Wheeler – Mayor 06-01-17(1T)

Southside Utility Net Position

Town of South Carthage Budget

