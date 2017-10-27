OBIT: Ms. Brenda McKinley, Age 66, Of Carthage

Ms. Brenda McKinley, age 66, of Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, October 25, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: brother, Michael McKinley of Carthage; niece, Hope McKinley of Nashville; nephew, Michael Scott McKinley of Carthage; Billie Sue McKinley of Carthage.

Ms. McKinley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, October 30, at 1:00 PM. Dr. Steeven Hunter will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Thomas A. Clark, Trent Evans, David McKinley, Joshua Clemons, Keith High, Donnie (Billy) Bohanon. Honorary pallbearers, Bobby King, Jimmy Crittenden, Tony Carter, Basil Carter, Joe Bradley (Boss), Joe Davis Jr, Patrick McKinley, Bob League.

Calling hours on Sunday afternoon from Noon until 4:00 PM. Visitation on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage