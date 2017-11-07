OBIT: Mrs. Jeanne Murdock Geho, Age 95, Of Orange City, Florida

Mrs. Jeanne Murdock Geho, age 95, of Orange City, Florida died Wednesday afternoon, October 25, 2017, at the Bert Fish Medical Center in Orange City.

Memorial services will be scheduled by the Arlington National Cemetery and will be conducted at the Chapel on the Hill and burial will follow beside her husband in Arlington.

Born Jeanne Murdock in Youngstown, Ohio on July 17, 1922, she was one of two children of the late James E. Murdock and Margaret Grace Murdock.

A brother, John E. Murdock, preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, retired Air Force Colonel Theodore Q. “Ted” Geho, who died at the age of 88 on April 28, 2008.

She was a graduate of Rayen High School in Youngstown.

Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Geho was employed in the corporate office of Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

She was guest soloist with the Youngstown Symphony and was the vocalist with the Henderson Band, the Mackey Band and a guest vocalist with the Tommy Dorsey Band.

Mrs. Geho was a dedicated volunteer for Head Start and many Catholic charities.

After relocating to Florida, she and her late husband were members of the Sugar Mill Golf and Country Club in New Smyrna Beach.

While a resident she served on the Club’s community planning committee and was responsible coordinating activities and club social events.

Mrs. Geho was also a member of the Women’s Golf Association.

For many years Mrs. Geho served as a Eucharistic Minister of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where she was a communicant.

Mrs. Geho is the mother of longtime Smith County Chamber of Commerce director Patrick “Pat” Geho and wife, Wanda Oldham Geho, of the New Middleton community and the grandmother of Ted Geho and wife, Stacy Poston Geho, of the Grant community.

Also surviving are two daughters, Suzanne Geho Rymer and husband, Jim, of Baltimore, Maryland and their sons, Michael Rymer and wife, Erin, of Evans, Georgia, Keith Rymer and wife, Diane, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Barbara Geho Baboyian and husband, Duke, of Germantown, Maryland, seven great-grandchildren.

The Geho family requests memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Geho family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE