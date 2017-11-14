OVERFLOWING CREEKS FLOOD AREAS

The county’s rescue squad was called out when high water flooded roads and threatened several houses, Tuesday morning. The most serious flooding occurred mainly south of Interstate 40 in the Grant and Hickman communities. Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said water began spilling over creek banks around 2 a.m. (Tuesday, November 7).

The county rescue squad’s zodiac boat and rescue squad members Richie Bausch and Dustin Huff were dispatched to neighboring DeKalb County where high water flooded some homes in Dowelltown. Locally, flooding was first reported along Round Lick Creek in the Grant community. Water surrounded several houses in the Round Lick subdivision located off S.P. McClanahan Road.

Flood water also swept through the Winding Hills subdivision on Winding Hills Lane off Opossum Hollow Road. The subdivision is also located along Round Lick Creek. While flood water surrounded as many as 11 houses, it is believed water seeped inside only one or two. Also, flood water engulfed several vehicles at various homes. Carter said as many as 35 sheep were washed away by flood waters from Round Lick Creek.

The sheep were on a farm located on S.P. McClanahan Road. Another problem area was Hickman Creek which spilled over its banks in some areas. Hickman Creek Road, between Hickman and Carthage Junction, was temporarily closed because of high water.

