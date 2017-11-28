OBIT: Archie D. Ford, 83, Of Baxter

Archie D. Ford, 83 of Baxter, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System – Alvin C. York (Murfreesboro) Campus.

Archie was born June, 25, 1934 in Lafayette to the late Alma (Gammons) and Abraham “Burt” Ford.

Archie served a total of 8 years in the United States Air Force and was very proud of his service. He was a member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church for 50 plus years. Archie coached little league for a number of years and kept in touch with those he coached over the years. He spent 35 plus years as a route salesman with the milk industry. Archie loved country music and enjoyed playing with his band “Cumberland Country” every Tuesday night at the Silver Point Community Center. He was a mason and supported their endeavors. Archie loved football and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. His favorite past time was spending time with all of his family.

Archie is survived by: Wife of 27 years: Carol (Howell) Ford of Baxter; 2 Children: Ricky and Connie Ford of Springfield; Cindy (Ford) and Steve Middlebrook of Bloomington Springs; 2 Stepchildren: Larry and Heather Hunter of Hamlet, Indiana; Allexis and Chris Gregory of Rome; 8 Grandchildren: Cassie and Matt Pulley, Courtney and Scott Thomas, Ashley Middlebrook and Kalib Smith, Steven Middlebrook, Jake Middlebrook and Shelby Pullum, Kaitlyn Hunter, Carson Hunter, and Dylan Gregory; 5 Great-Grandchildren: Caroline Thomas, Campbell Thomas, Averie Frasier, Cooper Middlebrook and Cora Pulley; Brother: Charlie and Barbara Ford; Sister In Heart: Nancy Jenkins Law; A host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Archie was preceded in death by: Wife of 35 years, Jo Ann (Jenkins) Ford; Son, Terry Lee Ford; 2 Sisters and 6 Brothers.

Visitation with the family was held Friday, November 24, 2017 from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Archie D. Ford were held Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:30 am in the Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Mark Gaw officiating followed by full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

