OBIT: Mrs. Gloria Jean Hawkins, Age 71, Of The Ferguson Hollow

Mrs. Gloria Jean Hawkins, age 71, of the Ferguson Hollow in Clubb Springs, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Mrs. Hawkins was born April 24, 1946 in Margaretville, NY, the daughter of the late Fredrick Arthur Haynes and Adeline Helen Lyons. She married David Paul Hawkins on May 3, 1986. Mrs. Hawkins worked for Dana Corporation for numerous years until her retirement. She loved her family, horses, farming, and music.

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her Husband of 31 years; David Paul Hawkins of the Ferguson Hollow in Clubb Springs, TN. Children; Barbara (Martin) Spinola, Brenda (Peter) Stanton, Jerome (Dawn) Spinola, Patricia (William) Healey, Lisa (Chris) Massi, Mark (Jennifer) Hawkins, and Maranda (Vincent) Godfrey. Brothers; Fredrick (Dawn) Haynes, Jr., Randy (Milissa) Haynes, and Richard (Dale) Ingram. Sister; Barbara Baker. Sister-in-Law; Fran Huges. Brothers-in-Law; William Hawkins and Milton Hawkins. Grandchildren; Jerry (Jessie) Lowe, Winter (Joseph) Lowe, Brandon (Amanda) Greene, Michael (Angel) Fraley, Pete (Michele) Stanton, Jerod (Jamie) Stanton, Adam (Ashley) Stanton, Amber (Adam) Dunbar, Timothy (Becca) Spinola, Kimberly (Josh) Spinola, Cordell Spinola, Cheyenne Spinola, Heather (Josh) Williams, Erika (Levi) Humes, Heather Healey, and Jack Healey. Thirty-seven great grandchildren, with many more to come and several loving nieces and nephews also survive.

Celebration of Life services and burial will be held at a later date.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.