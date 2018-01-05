OBIT: Mrs. Teresa McCormick, Age 54, Of Carthage

Mrs. Teresa McCormick, age 54, of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, January 2, at Riverview E.R. She is survived by: husband, Prentice (Pee Wee) McCormick; 3 children, Christy Scurlock and husband Michael of South Carthage, (Bubba) Prentice McCormick Jr and fiance’ Brittany of Carthage, William (Andy) McCormick of Carthage; mother, Bonnie McCormick of Lebanon; sister, Martha Mora of Rock City; brother, Hugh Holliman of North Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Michael Lane Scurlock, Gaige Scurlock, Oakley McCormick.

Mrs. McCormick is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, January 6, at 1:00 PM. Bro. David Thaxton will officiate. Interment in the Pickett Hiett Cemetery in Monoville. Serving as pallbearers are: Dustin Coker, Justin Coker, David Sevinsky, Michael Bane, Anthony Nesbitt, Bubba McCormick.

Visitation will begin Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

