OBIT: Elder Dillard Goad, Of The Sunrise Community In Macon County

Elder Dillard Goad, age 88, of the Sunrise Community in Macon County, TN, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2018, at Gallatin Health Care Center in Gallatin, TN. Funeral services for Elder Dillard Goad are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Matt Apple officiating. Interment will follow in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park.

Visitation with the family will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, from 4 PM until 9 PM, and on Thursday from 9 AM until service time at 3 PM.

Elder Dillard Goad is survived by; Son, Steve Goad; Sisters, Lois Wheeler, Cora Bass and husband, James Robert, Peggy Halliburton and husband, Phil; Brother, Dorris Goad and wife, Ina; Sisters-in-law, Bonnie Goad, Dorris White, Betty Goad.

Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Goad Family.

BASS OF CARTHAGE