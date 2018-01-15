OBIT: Mr. Delton Ray Doss, Age 79 Of Lafayette

Mr. Delton Ray Doss, age 79 of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, TN. Funeral services for Mr. Delton Doss are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11 AM from the Lafayette Church of Christ with Jerry Mercer officiating. Interment will follow in the Underwood Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will begin at Alexander Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, from 11 AM until 9 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 11 AM until 9 PM and on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the church from 9 AM until service time at 11 AM.

Mr. Delton Ray Doss is survived by; Wife, Dorothy Doss; Sons, Barry Doss and wife, Martha, Jeff Doss and wife, Beth, Tony Doss; Sister, Mildred Fleming and husband, Doug; Grandchildren,

Kinsey Emery and husband, Jesse, Chelsea Rose and husband, John, Katlyn Lawhon and husband, Kyle, Elijah Doss, Jacob Doss, Lydia Doss; Great Grandchildren, Owen Lawhon, Ayla Lawhon,

Guy Rose.

