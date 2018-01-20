OBIT: Ms. Sue Poindexter, Age 65, Of South Carthage

Ms. Sue Poindexter, age 65, of South Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, January 17, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Sandy Brown Silcox and husband Joe of Horseshoe Bend, Rhonda Brown Yount and husband Bennie of Horseshoe Bend; step-daughter, Kellie Gibson of Wilmington, NC; 5 grandchildren, Dylan Yount of South Carthage, Jake Yount of Horseshoe Bend, Chloe Saunder of Horseshoe Bend, Brady Saunder of Horseshoe Bend, Lilly Gibson of Wilmington, NC, 1 great-grandchild, Sophia Yount of Lebanon; sisters, Mindy Reed and husband Roger Jr of Tanglewood, Debbie Spivey and husband Charles of Pleasant Shade.

Ms. Poindexter is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 21, at 1:00 PM. Jerry Craighead will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Haley’s Hearts.

Sanderson of Carthage