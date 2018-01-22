OBIT: Donald Lohorn, Of Smithville

81 year old Donald Lohorn of Smithville died Tuesday January 16th at NHC Healthcare in DeKalb County. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Faye Lohorn, his parents Ray and Mary Lou Collins Lohorn, siblings Thelma, Alvin, Ella Joe, Jesse and Vernon Lohorn. Over the years he managed the Smithville Drive In, worked at Genesco and the Smithville CO-OP. He enjoyed his cat, electronics and swinging on the porch. He is survived by sons, Coy Lohorn of Scottsville, KY, Jason (Nikki) Lohorn of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Greta (Chris) Mick of Smithville, seven grandchildren – Justin, Austin & Hayden Lohorn, Madison Mick, Paige, Ally & Hannah Lohorn, one great grandchild, Abel Lohorn; siblings Paul Sidney(Chattanooga, TN), Howard Lohorn(Baltimore, MD), Oren Lohorn( Thousand Oaks, CA) and Ronald Lohorn (Sparta, TN), he is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. His children have honored his request to be cremated and will receive family and friends Saturday January 20th from 10AM – 2PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Smithville with a memorial service to follow at 2:PM with Bro. Jason Lohorn officiating. Visitation with the family and memorial service will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 830 Foster Rd. Smithville, TN. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Donald Lohorn is survived by former First Baptist Church, Gordonsville Pastor, Jason Lohorn and Wife Nikki and their children; Paige, Ally, and Hannah Lohorn.

Notice provided as a courtesy to the Lohorn Family.

BASS OF GORDONSVILLE