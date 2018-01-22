OBIT: Jimmye Key Chitwood, Age 86, Of Jasper, TN

Jimmye Key Chitwood

Jimmye Key Chitwood age 86 of Jasper, TN and formerly of Carthage, TN, departed this world on January 18, 2018, five days shy of her 87th birthday.

Jimmye was born January 23, 1931, as Jimmye Maxine Key. She was preceded in death by her parents Keeton and Lizzie Mae Key, sisters Joyce Key Middleton and Faye Sircy, and son, Ricky Chitwood.

She is survived by her daughter, Cherri Hudson (Steve) of Jasper, TN, granddaughters, Missy (Rob) Greene of Chattanooga, TN, and Andi Hudson of Jasper, TN. Great-grandchildren Celeste, Addi, and Hudson Greene of Chattanooga, TN and River Hudson-Crouch of Jasper, TN and her brother, Harold Key of Carthage, TN.

Born in Monoville, TN, Jimmye grew up in Carthage, graduating from Smith County High School in the Class of 1948. She was the third of four children born to Keeton and Lizzie Mae Key. Jimmye was married to Tommy Chitwood for over 25 years, living in Old Hickory and Lafayette, TN. Jimmye had a career in bookkeeping and accounting, working many years for Hal Howser’s Accounting and at TVA-Hartsville. She also enjoyed real estate and worked as an agent for Coldwell Banker in the 1990s. More recently, Jimmye has lived in Carthage, TN and Jasper, TN, to be closer to family.

Jimmye was a member of First Baptist Church of Carthage, Tennessee.

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Chitwood are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 5PM.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 27, from 3PM until service time at 5PM.

Private Interment services will be conducted at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Bass Funeral Home, Carthage Chapel, Directors