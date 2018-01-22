OBIT: Mrs. Denise Bryant, Age 51, Of Carthage

Mrs. Denise Bryant, age 51, of Carthage died at 3:47 a.m. Monday morning January 22, 2018 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She was transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. with C.P.R. in progress after suffering a heart attack at her 1st Avenue home.

Smith County E-911 received a call for assistance at 8:43 p.m.

She was transferred by Lifeflight from Riverview E.R. to Vanderbilt shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Mrs. Bryant is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family was to make arrangements at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Complete arrangements will be in the nest week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE