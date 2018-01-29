OBIT: Mrs. Goldna Clay, Age 97, Of Carthage

Mrs. Goldna Clay

Longtime Carthage City Recorder Mrs. Goldna Clay died at the age of 97 at 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon January 25, 2018 at the Quality Care Center in Lebanon where she had resided since December 30th of 2017.

Her former pastor of over forty nine years, Eld. Charles Allen Gentry, and her present pastor, Eld. Anthony Dixon, officiated at the 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon January 27th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial was beside her husband in the Garden of the Cross at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Goldna Witt Sircy in the Difficult Community on June 19, 1920, she was the fifth of six daughters born to the late Jasper Daniel Sircy who died at the age of 58 on June 12, 1924 and Nettie Wilson Sircy who died at the age of 90 on December 11, 1971.

Four sisters preceded her in death, Beulah Sircy who died at the age of 18 months on May 7, 1919, Virgie Cleola Armistead May 5, 1996 at the age of 90, Jasper Irene Carter who died December 16, 1998 at the age of 90 and Virginia Estelene Sloan who died February 10, 2016 at the age of 101.

On December 27, 1939 she was married to Difficult Community native James Carrington Clay. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1972 following 20 years as Carthage Mayor ending in 1990.

While Mayor Clay was in office she served as City Recorder and during his term as Smith County Trustee she served as secretary in that office.

Between her serving in the Trustees office and the Town of Carthage office, she was employed in the office of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation.

Following her retirement she served as a volunteer at the former Smith County Memorial Hospital, now Riverview Regional Medical Center.

During her adult life Mrs. Clay was a devoted attendee of the North Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a member of Carthage Chapter # 190, Order of the Eastern Star and a graduate of Smith County High School.

Surviving are her two daughters, Tammy Clay Kidd and husband Donald of Lascassas, Lucinda Clay Lawless and husband Jerry of Whitehouse; sister, Mildred Sircy Stanley and husband George of Goodletsville; four grandchildren, Gary Graham II, twins, Misty Graham Brewer and Kristi Graham Watts and Andy Kidd; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Brewer, Trey Graham and Hudson Jamison.

The Clay family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

