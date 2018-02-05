OBIT: Mrs. Marsha Green Huffines, Age 67, Of Monoville

Mrs. Marsha Green Huffines, age 67, of Monoville, died Sunday afternoon, February 4, at her home. She is survived by: husband of 39 years, Bill Huffines, 2 children, Ryan Huffines and wife Emily Shewmake Huffines of Cookeville and Spencer Huffines and wife Danielle Woods Huffines of Baxter; grandson, Nolan Huffines.

Mrs. Huffines is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 7, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: Steve Key, Shannon Phann, Timothy Dennis, Jason Martin, Clint Tucker and Troy Huffines.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to Peyton Creek Baptist Church.

