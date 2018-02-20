Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/22/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Parks and Recreation Committee will holding a public input session on February 27, 2018 at 6:15 p.m. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis Mayor 02-22-18(1T

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town Council will meet in a Special Called meeting on February 27, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be held at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is the first reading on the following: Ordinance 459: Amendment of the C-2 zoning district to allow Tattoo and Body Piercing Establishments. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 02-22-18(1T)

PUBLIC HEARING February 16, 2018 The Town of Carthage City Council will have a Public Hearing on March 01, 2018; 6:30 p.m. to solicit the public’s views on the second reading of: ORDINANCE 458: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 1, SECTION 1-101, “TIME AND PLACE OF REGULAR MEETINGS” ORDINANCE 459: AN AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE: TO UPDATE THE USES PERMITTED WITHIN THE C-2 GENERAL COMMERCIAL DISTRICT TO INCLUDE TATTOO AND BODY PIERCING ESTABLISHMENTS The City Council will meet in regular session following the Public Hearing. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 02-22-18(1T)

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on February 26, 2018 at the Turner Building Executive Conference Room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN @ 5:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a proposed zoning change to property owned by Sandra Grisham and Amber Winkler. This is a request to change the zoning of Map 092, Parcel 027.01 located at 43 Temperance Hall Hwy from A1 to R1. The intended use would be to subdivide into nine residential parcels with county road frontage. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information call 735-3418. If the rezoning moves forward and the Smith County Planning Commission gives a recommendation to the Smith County Commission, the next public hearing on this rezoning request being made by Sandra Grisham and Amber Winker will be March 12, 2018 at the Smith County Commission meeting which will be held at the Justice Center, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN @ 7:00pm. This is a request to change the zoning of Map 092, Parcel 027.01 located at 43 Temperance Hall Hwy from A1 to R1. The intended use would be to subdivide into nine residential parcels with county road frontage. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information call 735-3418. 02-22-18(1T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hester Thompson Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Hester Thompson, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2018. Signed Richard A. Thompson, Signed Betty R. Thompson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carl Henry Binkley Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Carl Henry Binkley, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of February, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of February, 2018. Signed Linda Jo Binkley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE AVANAH NICOLE LEE The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you to declare your child to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Ct., Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected and for Emergency Temporary Legal Custody, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. Pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of March , 2018, at 9:00 A.M. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Smith County Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 02-01-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary M. Lewis Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Lewis, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2018. Signed James Thomas Lewis, Jr., Personal Representative Margaret Lewellyn Lewis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Paul C. Hayes, Attorney 2-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margaret Neal Hardee Broach Preston Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Margaret Neal Hardee Broach Preston, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2018. Signed Tony Randall Broach Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 2-22-2t

