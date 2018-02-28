OBIT: Mrs. Judy Chilton, Age 72, Of Carthage

Mrs. Judy Chilton, age 72, of Carthage, died Tuesday evening, February 26, at her home. She is survived by: daughters, Betty Chilton of Carthage, Marsha Chilton of Carthage, Amber Chilton of Carthage; 2 brothers, Moses Comstock of Carthage, Ernest Petty and wife Jan of Sykes; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Chilton is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage