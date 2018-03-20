Mr. Joe Murphy, age 38, of Carthage, died Sunday afternoon, March 18, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is survived by: wife, Jennifer Murphy; mother, Diana Johnson and husband Michael of Carthage; father, Mike Diviaio of Gordonsville; children, Benjamin Stacy and Lee Alley of Carthage, Jacob Stacy of Carthage, Joseph Murphy IV of Carthage, Emma Lee Murphy of Carthage; grandchild, Jamey Lee Stacy of Carthage; siblings, Brian Murphy of Florida, Megan Preston and husband Jason of Gordonsville, Katelyn Diviaio and C. J. of Gordonsville.

Mr. Murphy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, March 22, at the Gordonsville Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Bro. Gary Miller will officiate.

Visitation will be at the graveside on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the family funeral fund.

Sanderson of Carthage