SLACK ANNOUNCES FOR COUNTY MAYOR

Smith County resident Ricky Slack announces his candidacy for county mayor.

“Hello my fellow citizens of Smith County, my name is Ricky Slack. I want to take the time to introduce myself to you, as I will be running for Smith County mayor. I was born and raised in Smith County and have been actively working in the Smith County government since the early age of 18, beginning my career as an emergency medical service (EMS) employee, volunteer fireman and also as a county commissioner. These opportunities have given me experience and insight into our county. It gave me the opportunity to serve as our former EMS and 911 director, serving our county for 14 years. I have also held the position of South Carthage fire chief for the past five years. All of my experience has led me to the opinion the next mayor of Smith County needs to be a progressive mayor. One that is interested in bringing new businesses and places of employment to our county. I feel it is important for our residents to be able to work in the county in which they live. This not only brings job opportunities, but also creates revenue and provides our residents with more time with their families. The next county mayor will face tough decisions which will affect the future of Smith County. These decisions will range from education, county landfill, as well as growth and development issues. I know my years of experience have made me the best candidate to make these decisions. I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your vote and support. I do believe your opinion, vote and influence is important and it’s also greatly appreciated. Please remember Ricky Slack as you head to the polls because experience and county growth are important for the future of Smith County.”