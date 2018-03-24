OBIT: Mr. Bobby Odell McDonald, Age 78, Of The Stewarts Bend Community

Mr. Bobby Odell McDonald, age 78, of the Stewarts Bend Community of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018.

Bobby was born June 5, 1939 in Hillsboro, TX, son of the late Sidney Odell McDonald and Doris Willingham. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Billy McDonald and Grandson; Jason Odell McDonald. Bobby was a graduate of the Lubbock-Monterey High School. After graduation, Bobby served his country from 1958 until 1960 in the United States Air Force. He was a longtime truck driver and enjoyed anything to do with horses. Bobby loved his dog, Pepper.

Bobby is survived by Four Children; Kathy Chamberlain of Nashville, TN, Jimmy and wife Kimberly McDonald of San Antonio, TX, Richie and wife Lorie McDonald of Murfreesboro, TN, and Laurie Thomas of Lubbock, TX. Grandchildren; April O’Connor, Jana Chamberlain, Jeremy McDonald, Joey McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Tanner McDonald, Tucker McDonald, Rhett McDonald, Mollie McDonald, Maisie McDonald, Taylor Thomas, and Lexi Thomas. Eleven Great-Grandchildren, Nephew; Billy McDonald, Nieces; Michelle Lowe and Robyn Gillispie, and Best Friends; Al Amber, Wayne Fleming, and Larry Carter.

Funeral Services for Mr. McDonald are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 6PM with Bro. Doug Dillard officiating.

Visitation with the McDonald Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 4PM until service time at 6PM.

The McDonald Family requests memorials in Bobby’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.