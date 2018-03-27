Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/29/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public concerning the following Ordinance: ORDINANCE NO. 18-386 – 2017 DELINQUENT SEWER ACCOUNTS The April 5, 2018 regular monthly Council meeting will immediately follow the public hearing. This meeting is open to the public and all interested citizens are invited. Jimmy S. Wheeler, Mayor 03-29-18(1T)

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2017 Water Quality Report. The 2017 Water Quality Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 04, 2018. This report may also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee, Monday thru Friday from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. or you may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 03-29-18(1T)

______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE March 23, 2018 The Town of Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, April 05, 2018; 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review an Application for Beer Permit. The applicant is Mr. Nilesh Patel. The location is 23 Dixon Springs Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. (2 Brother’s Discount Tobacco). All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 03-29-18(1T)

__________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

_______________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 10:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

___________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

_________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

_________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

_____________

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-29-18(3T)

____________________

If anyone has any info on my 98 XR250R. VIN# JH2ME0802VM100096. Contact Josh Jacobs at 615-489-2024. 03-29-18(2T)

__________________

I bought a vehicle with the VIN of 4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information about this car, call me at 615-486-8740. 03-29-18(3T)

____________

The vehicle mentioned below will be auctioned at EXPRESS AUTOMOTIVE, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 8 a.m. 1990 Nissan 240SX R79 62B 03-29-18(1T)

__________________

The Cordell Hull Utility District 2017 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 4th, 2018. Call 615-735-9112 to request a copy of the CCR. You may also view a copy at the Carthage Public Library and the Pleasant Shade Post Office. 03-29-18(1T)

_________________

I, Richard Smith, have a 1981 Kenworth in my possession. If you have any info on this vehicle, please call 615-489-6283. Serial no. S193230. 3-29-2tpd

____________________________

I Michael Palmer, have a 1994 Ford Ranger, dark green in color, vin # 1FTCR10A6RTA68753, purchased off Craiglist July 30, 2017. Will file for new paper. michaelpalmer2010@gmail.com 3-29-1tpd

____________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL SERVICES SOLICITATION# PRJ-18-R-SC01 The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) is soliciting competitive proposals for #PRJ-18-RSC01 “Professional Pest Control Services” from qualified and responsible pest control businesses. The RFP provides detail information regarding task requirements from potential offerers. Proposals will be available on GHA website (www.gallatinha.com) and main office beginning March 22, 2018. A Pre-proposal Conference/Site Visit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 29, 2018 in SCHA office, located at 109 Hazel Drive., Carthage, Tenn. Competitive Proposals shall be received until 10:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on April 9, 2018 at 401 North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, Tenn., 37066. Proposals received after this date and time will be rejected. Proposals are not opened to the public. All forms required to be notarized must have a notary seal, date and signed. All questions shall be addressed to Michael A. Bates, Contracting Officer at 615-452-1661. 03-22-18(2T)

_______________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, 22 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 2nd, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-22-18(2T)

________________

Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids until 10 am April 2nd, 2018 for the purchase of the following: Stationary Compactor including labor and all materials necessary to complete project located at the New Middleton convenient site. Included in the bid is the purchase of two 40 cubic yard octagon receiver containers. Specs may be picked up at the address below. Bids are to be turned into the Solid Waste Department located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 38563 Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Smith County is an equal opportunity employer. 03-22-18(2T)

___________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, and services necessary for the proposed Friendship Hollow Road South Bridge project in Smith County, Tennessee will be received until 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time, Thursday, April 5, 2018, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. The work to be bid will include clearing and grubbing; traffic control; sediment and erosion control; work zone dewatering; demolition and disposal of existing bridge; weathered rock removal (culvert and channel excavation); construction of reinforced concrete slab culvert and wingwalls; structural backfilling; riprap placement; water line relocation; and guardrail construction. All construction is to be coordinated with the Smith County Highway Department, and with affected existing utility owners. The allotted time for construction is 90 calendar days. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance Bond, Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the address below: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company 648 Highway 52 Bypass West Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-2385 Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, located at 648 Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, Tennessee upon non-refundable payment of $100 per set. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All BIDDERS must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated 62-6-119 and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. Each BIDDER shall write on the outside of the envelope containing his Bid (1) his contractor’s license number, (2) the license expiration date, and (3) that part of the classification applying to the Bid. The Bid will be returned unopened if the above information is not labeled as directed. All companies with five (5) or more employees are also required to comply with the T.C.A. 50-9-113 Drug-Free Workplace Law of 2001. Liquidated damages in the amount designated in the Specifications and Contract Documents will be assessed for failure to complete the work within the contract completion time as specified therein. No BID may be withdrawn within 60 days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids. March 14, 2018 Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner TDOT Bridge Loc. No. 80-A039-3.44 00100 – 1 March 2018 03-22-18(2T)

______________

Public Auction of Storage Units Sat., March 31 at 10:00 a.m. Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 03-22-18(2T)

__________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4108-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ275 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 05/04/18. 03-22-18(2T)

__________________