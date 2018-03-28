OBIT: Mrs. Mary McCormick, Age 69, Of Defeated Creek

Mrs. Mary McCormick, age 69, of Defeated Creek, died Monday afternoon, March 26, at the Riverview Regional ER. She is survived by: husband, Robert McCormick; 4 children, Richard McCormick and fiancee’ Carol Basinait of Carthage, Ronnie McCormick and wife Amanda of Kempville, Meredith Hudson and husband Russ of Lafayette, Randal McCormick of Defeated Creek; sister, Shelba Holliman and husband Billy of Defeated Creek; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McCormick is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, March 29, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Ethan McCormick, Matthew McCormick, Derrick McCormick, Bryan McCormick, Andrew Davis, Dayton McCormick.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to the Defeated Creek Fire Department.

