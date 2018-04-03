CANDIDATE ANNOUNCES FOR REGISTER OF DEEDS

Peggy Lancaster Massey announces her candidacy for register of deeds. “Citizens of Smith County, after much encouragement from my family and friends and considerable amount of prayer, it is with great privilege that I, Peggy Lancaster Massey, announce my candidacy for the office of Smith County Register of Deeds. I am a native of Smith County, born in the Lancaster community. My parents are Arvilla (Pat) Lancaster Landreth and the late Robert J. (Brother) Lancaster. I am the youngest of 16 siblings most of whom live in Smith County. I graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1988 and feel so blessed to have been raised in Smith County with its beautiful landscape and wonderful people. In 1989, I married Floyd Massey and we have been blessed with two daughters, Katelyn and husband Jared Croslin of the Hickman community, Julia and husband J.D. Butler, of Gordonsville, one son, Will Massey, a sophomore at Gordonsville High School and one grandson, David Butler. Life has been a wonderful journey of discerning the will of God and living into His plan and purposes for my life. My husband, Floyd, was called into the ministry many years ago. My family and I have been blessed to be a part of people’s lives in Putnam and Smith counties as my husband pastored churches in both counties. He is now the pastor of Gordonsville United Methodist Church where my family and I attend. The people of Smith County are one of the county’s greatest assets. I have learned this, not only by being a wife of a pastor, but from my work in the Smith County school system for 11 years. Starting out as a substitute teacher, I have had the privilege to work at Union Heights, Forks River and Gordonsville to name a few. Most of my years have been at New Middleton Elementary, where I am currently the secretary and cafeteria cashier. Over the years, I have met many wonderful children and parents and had the opportunity to work with some amazing people. My work in the school system and my ability to work with people has prepared me with the skills needed to be effective in the office of register of deeds. My responsibilities as office secretary over the years have been record keeping, coding attendance, keeping records and student information up to date as it becomes available, scheduling various activities, interacting with parents and students on a daily basis, and documentation to name a few. As the cafeteria cashier, my responsibilities are entering money into accounts of students and employees, running daily reports and making weekly deposits. I was taught at a young age the value of hard work, integrity, commitment and faithfulness. These are qualities I possess and qualities I think are important in anyone’s life who wants to succeed and make our society great and productive. If elected as your register of deeds, these are the qualities I will bring to the office. I will be committed to fulfilling the responsibilities of the register of deeds office in a timely manner with hard work, integrity, faithfulness, kindness and a friendly smile. I will be working hard to see as many of the wonderful people of Smith County from now until the election on August 2. If I miss you, I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your vote on August 2 as your next register of deeds.”