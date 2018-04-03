NEW SO. CARTHAGE MAYOR ANTICIPATED WITH ELECTION

(The deadline for qualifying for any office in the August 2 election is noon, Thursday, April 5.)

South Carthage residents will apparently be electing a new mayor in August. Mayor Jimmy Wheeler is not expected to seek re-election.

As of Monday, three people had picked up qualifying papers.

Prospective candidates include Hollis Mullinax, a councilman, Barney Gann and Timothy Harold Grisham.

During the August city election, two council seats will be filled.

In Ward I, Shane Gregory has picked up qualifying papers.

In Ward II, David Silcox Jr. has qualified.