WOMAN CHARGED WITH METH

A probation search has resulted in drug related charges being filed against a Carthage resident. Smith County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, Deputy Ridge Long and canine Constance, along with Carthage officers Keith Holder and Jordan Martin went to the McClarin Court residence of Kaitlyn Brooke Brennan on March 24 to conduct a probation search.

While inside the residence, officers discovered the door to a bedroom padlocked.

A safe was located in a night stand inside the bedroom. According to an offense report filed by Officer Holder, several needles, a small amount of marijuana, meth and a white powder substance which field tested for Fentanyl, two sets of scales, meth packaged in a clear baggy, grinder and empty baggies were located in the safe.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER