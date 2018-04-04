OBIT: Mr. Roger Bowman, Age 63, Of Carthage

Mr. Roger Bowman, age 63, of Carthage, died Monday evening, April 2, at Tri Star Medical Center in Hendersonville. He is survived by: 2 sisters, Brenda Thrower and husband Roy of Gordonsville; Vivian Petty Allen of Carthage.

Mr. Bowman is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, April 5, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Van Mathis and Eld. Dave Silcox will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jr. Bush, Dewayne Holmes, Michael Ian Gibbs, Joey Bowman, Scotty Petty, Eugene Petty.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

