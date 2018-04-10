FIVE INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Sealed indictments were returned against five individuals on drug related charges during the April session of the grand jury.

The indictments were the result of Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigations.

Those indicted include:

• Amanda Jackson, 33, Carthage, (two counts) manufacture/delivery sale of a controlled substance.

• Sandra Lynn Lankford, 45, Carthage, initiate process to manufacture meth.

• Willard Edward Lankford Jr., 53, Carthage, initiation process to manufacture meth.

