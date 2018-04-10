Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/12/18

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 16, 2018 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Orra Lee Stewart and Mattie Pauline Stewart, to Jonathon R. Vinson, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for F&M Bank on January 9, 2009 at Book 201, Page 59, Instrument No. 09000184; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: All that certain parcel of land situated in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of the County of Smith and State of Tennessee, being bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a 1/2 inch rebar (old) in the west margin of Temperance Hall Highway, being the northeast corner of Grady Ellis, Jr. also being a corner of Woodard; thence leaving the west margin of Temperance Hall Highway and with the north line of Grady Ellis, Jr., and the north line of Grady Ellis and a fence North 81 degrees 23 minutes 23 seconds West 543.92 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar (new); thence leaving the north line of Grady Ellis and severing the land of Woodard with a fence North 17 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds East 291.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar (new) at a double hackberry; thence South 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds East 166.99 feet to a steel post (old); thence South 84 degrees 57 minutes 10 seconds East 165.62 feet to a steel post (old); thence continuing to sever the land of Woodard with a fence South 83 degrees 37 minutes 38 seconds East 219.88 feet to a 112 inch rebar (new) in the west margin of Temperance Hall Highway; thence with the west margin of Temperance Hall Highway South 17 degrees 49 minutes 32 seconds West 326.08 feet to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 3.855 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Bartlett Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, Tennessee 38501, Allen Maples, Jr., and RLS #2171, on December 30,2004. Being the same property as conveyed from Shellie Wallace, Successor Trustee to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as described in Deed Book 198 Page 433, Dated 08/18/2008, Recorded 11/13/2008 in SMITH County Records. Street Address: 242 Temperance Hall Hwy, Alexandria, Tennessee 37012 Parcel Number: 099 020.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: All persons claiming by, through, or under Orra Lee Stewart, single and Mattie Pauline Stewart, single, both Deceased The street address of the above described property is believed to be 242 Temperance Hall Hwy, Alexandria, Tennessee 37012, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Orra Lee Stewart and Mattie Pauline Stewart, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 18-115102 4-12-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of March, 2018. Signed Brenda Beasley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-5-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE April 04, 2018 The Town of Carthage Beer Board meeting and Town Council meeting scheduled for 4/5/18 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. have both been rescheduled due to lack of a quorum. The meetings have been rescheduled for 4/11/18 at 5:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 04-12-18(1T)

NON-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE CONCORDIA NURSING AND REHABILITATION- SMITH COUNTY Is proud to comply with the provisions of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975. All admissions, applicants, and services will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age or disability. EOE April 3 04-12-18(1T)

I bought a vehicle with the VIN of 4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information about this car, call me at 615-486-8740. 03-29-18(3T)

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for Custodial Supplies until 3:00 p.m. on April 24, 2018. Contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228 for further information. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Custodial Supplies.” L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes. L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 04-12-18(1T)

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for Office Supplies until 3:00 p.m. on April 24, 2018. Contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228 for further information. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Office Supplies.” L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes. L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 04-12-18(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 20+Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained by emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator, Smith County Board of Education, at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 via email to Danny Claire, IT Coordinator, Smith County Board of Education, at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 04-05-18(2T)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-29-18(3T)

Notice of Public Meeting Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the Smith County Election Commission to review and determine the qualifications of candidates to be placed on the August 2, 2018 election ballot will be held on April 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the Turner Building Conference Room located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Hours: 8:00 to 4:00 MF Phone: 615-735-8241 Email: vote@smithcountyelection.com 04-12-18(1T)

Smith County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for repair on a headwall on the bridge on Old Kemp Hollow Lane. Specs not available. Please contact Smith County Highway Department for an appointment with the Road Superintendent to view project location. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Smith County Turner Building in Carthage, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this project should be addressed to the Smith County Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, to the attention of Mrs. Daisy Denton, Smith County Finance Director. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326. Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. 04-12-18(2T)

NOTICE South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr., Gordonsville. The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) April 13, 2018. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 04-05-18(2T)

UCDD Arts Commission Grant

