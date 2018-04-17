VADEN-MALONE SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Jerri Lin Vaden-Malone announces her candidacy for re-election as register of deeds. “I am most humble in announcing my candidate for re-election to the office of Smith County Register of Deeds. The office of Smith County Register of Deeds belongs to you, the citizens of Smith County. I first took office on September 1, 2006 and on Day 1, I hit the ground running to learn everything I could about this office so you, the people of Smith County, would know and understand that I take this job seriously and I am here to respect each of you. This position requires a very unique, skilled and patient oriented individual to correctly perform the duties of this office. The state of Tennessee has many statues that govern the recording of instruments in our office; therefore, the position of register of deeds requires an individual who has the ability to understand and apply those statues to the process of recording the various instruments in this office. In this office, you must constantly study and be aware of the laws which govern this office. I feel I have demonstrated the skills and proficiency it takes to operate this office and that I am very much qualified of this office. It is my strong belief that we must all work together to stand up for our Christian values and entwine these values into our everyday workplace. A pretty smile and a good heart can make someone’s day and when you come to our office that is what I want each of you to see of myself and my staff. Many accomplishments have been made over the last few years. I would like to point out some of these to you: •The register of deeds office went on computer in June, 1999, All documents are recorded on a daily basis online, indexed and verified. •Documents prior to June 1999 have been scanned in per page per document—30 years back. We are currently indexing these documents. •All plats/surveys are online for public viewing which can be processed around the globe. This saves on postage and minimizes the wait time. *Negotiating a free public website for customers—The site will have all real estate documents from 1800 to present. •Smith County Register of Deed audits—Zero deficiencies every year.

In this job, it is most helpful to know and understand some real estate law. You can’t jump into this job without some knowledge of how the process works. There are reasons for all things to be precise and we strive to make sure all documents are precise and accurate. Customer service is a big factor in this job and our office strives every day to give each customer a good experience and when they walk away from our office we want each person to know that we worked for you and you are important to us. There is no way I could do this job without the help of my staff. When we first started it was myself, Susan and Becky. We all strive to represent our register of deeds office in a professional, friendly and efficient manner every day. Susan left us to go home and babysit those precious grandbabies (and yes we miss her) but when Susan left we welcomed Tammy to our office and she has joined together with us to continue our professionalism and excellent customer service we want each of you to receive. A little about myself—I have five beautiful girls ranging from soon to be 22 to 6—yes that is right five girls. Charli is 21, soon to be 22, and will be graduating from Cumberland University in May with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training. Chelsi is 19, soon to be 20, and is attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, majoring in pre-dentistry. Caiti and Cassie (the twins as we call them) are 13, soon to be 14 and will be ninth graders at Gordonsville High School in August. Then there is Karcsi who is six and she attends New Middleton Elementary School. Travis Vaden is the dad of Charli, Chelsi, Caiti and Cassi and jointly we are raising the four of them—Karcsi, the little one’s dad is Darrell Malone—we are married and reside on Agee Branch in Hickman. My parents are Janice and Jimmy Perrigo of South Carthage, Jerry and Molly Stewart of Temperance Hall. My grandparents are Sue Perrigo and the late Ray and Ocia Paschall and Clyde and Ruby Stewart. A few years back, four of my girls, before Karcsi came along, made a brochure for my campaign. They want every voter to know the reason they think their mom (Jerri Lin Vaden-Malone) should be re-elected—Charli says my mom is the most competent, Chelsi says my mom is the most capable, Caiti says my mom is the most courteous, Cassi says my mom is the most Confident, Karsci says my mom is a keeper. The five of us think our mom is the best for the job. She is a hard worker and enjoys working for the people of Smith County. At this time, I would like to thank each of you for allowing me to serve as your Smith County Register of Deed. My office has always been open to my constituents and I feel that I have served you openly, honestly and with integrity. In advance, I want to thank you for any support in the August election and may God richly bless each of you.”