OBIT: J. Roy Wauford, Jr., Age 88, Of Lebanon, Tennessee

J. Roy Wauford, Jr., age 88, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away at his home on April 25, 2018.

He is predeceased by his parents Joseph Roy Sr. and Maude Lane Wauford and one great granddaughter, Caroline Marie Stubbs.

He is survived by his Wife of 65 years: Lois Ann Flippen Wauford. Four children: Joseph R. Wauford III (Gina), J. Ben Wauford, Katherine Jean Wauford, and Gayle Wauford Mallicoat. Six grandchildren, Heather Wauford Harville, Holly Wauford Baggett (Fred), Katie Mallicoat Stubbs (Josh), Joey Mallicoat, Morgan and Jacqlyn McKinnon and four great grandchildren: Annabella McKinney, Brooks Harville, Kallie and Olivia Stubbs along with several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Roy graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1948. He attended Tennessee Technological University transferring, to Vanderbilt University after being awarded the Cartmell Scholarship. In 1952, he graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Engineering. He took the Professional Engineer exam and received his P.E. license two years after graduating from Vanderbilt being the youngest person at the time to have done so. In 1956, he formed J.R. Wauford & Co., Consulting Engineers Inc. specializing in environmental engineering and providing services related to all phases of water and wastewater projects to clients predominantly in the Southeast. He received numerous awards over his career–the Tennessee Tech Engineer of Distinction in 1993, was recognized as a Distinguished Engineer by Tennessee Society of Professional Engineer in 2002, the Distinguished Alumnus School of Engineering Vanderbilt University in 2010. In 2011, he received the S. Leary Jones Award from the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association and became a member of their Hall of Fame. He retired at the age of 85.

Mr. Wauford was involved in several local banking institutions, having chartered Liberty State Bank and serving as Chairman of the Board of Liberty State Bank until 1999. He was instrumental in negotiating the acquisition of Castle Heights Military Academy from the MacFadden Foundation and served as the first Chairman of the Board for the Castle Heights Foundation. At the time of death, he was serving on the Board of Trustees for Cumberland University and as the Vice-Chairman of the Investment and Finance Committee. He was a 60- year member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #98 and an elder of the First Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed a long and happy life. He enjoyed his work, enjoyed his clients, enjoyed golf (even made a hole in one), and enjoyed flying his airplane. He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, the Lord, his church, Castle Heights, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the healthcare provided by Jolie Britt, Cindy Clark, Christie Rediker, Lisa Connors and other providers in partnership with Gentiva Home Health and Kindred Hospice.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church; 304 West Main Street; Lebanon, TN on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation with the family and friends will be held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home located at 241 West Main Street: Lebanon, TN on Friday, April 27, 2018 from 3PM until 7PM. The family will gather at the church just prior to the 12 noon service on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Wauford has requested a memorial gift be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development Gift and Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Please include a note with the check or indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of J.R. Wauford, Jr. To make a gift by phone, please call (800) 288-0028. Gifts can be made online at VanderbiltHealth.org/GivetoChildrens. Please select “Yes” from the dropdown menu under “Gift in someone’s honor or memory.”

Services under the direction of Bass Funeral Home, Carthage.

