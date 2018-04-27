:

TWO MEN FOUND DEAD – TBI INVESTIGATES

UPDATE: According to the TBI, Devon Clark and Shannon Smith were found dead outside an abandoned home on the 100 block of Dillehay Hollow Road. Clark, 38, is from Murfreesboro and Smith, 44, is from Sparta.

From The TBI Newsroom:

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI Special Agents began investigating the discovery of the bodies of two men, who were found outside what appears to be an abandoned house in the 100 block of Dillehay Hollow Road in Pleasant Shade, Smith County.

The deaths appear to be the result of homicide. It has not been determined how long the bodies had been there. One of the victims has been tentatively identified, but the name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of relatives. The other individual has not yet been positively identified. Agents have continued to work through the night and this remains an active investigation.

No additional information was released.

More details as they become available.