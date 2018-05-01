COOKEVILLE MAN KAYAKING VICTIM

Two kayak excursions on the Caney Fork River went awry, one turning deadly, as it was a busy weekend for the county’s rescue squad. Sunday morning, rescue personnel located the body of 18 year old Tyler Flanery of Cookeville after he went missing Saturday afternoon.

The man and his father left Happy Hollow Access area in DeKalb County in their kayaks Saturday morning. In the vicinity of the Betty’s Bend access area near Club Springs (Smith County), the two overturned in swift water, Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said.

The father, who was able to get to shore, contacted emergency personnel Saturday afternoon.

In addition to Smith County, Jackson and Putnam County rescue personnel were dispatched to the area to search for the missing kayaker.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!