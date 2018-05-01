Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/03/18

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation UCEMC NOTICE OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED In accordance with Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Bylaws of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, hereinafter called “cooperative,” notice is given of three impending vacancies on the Cooperative’s Board of Directors due to expiring terms of three incumbent directors. One directorate term will expire in District One and one director will be elected or re-elected from District One. One directorate term will expire in District Two and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Two. One directorate term will expire in District Three and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Three. Directorate District No. One consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Smith, Dekalb, Macon, and Wilson Counties. Directorate District No. Two consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Putnam and White Counties. Directorate District No. Three consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Overton, Clay, Fentress and Pickett Counties. Any member meeting the qualifications for director as specified in Article IV, Section 4.02, of the Cooperative’s Bylaws may petition to become a candidate for election to the Board of Directors. Any candidate for director must file a qualifying petition with the Secretary of the Cooperative, Alan Pippin, or with the Cooperative’s General Manager, Jimmy Gregory, on or before June 10, 2018. Qualifying petition forms and copies of the Cooperative’s Bylaws and the Board’s Policy Governing Directorate Election activities are available by a request to any cooperative office located at: 1794 West Broad Street, Cookeville, TN 38503; Tel. 931-528-5449 320 Celina Highway, Livingston, TN 38570; Tel. 931-823-1213 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562; Tel. 931-268-2123 138 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 615-735-2940 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030; 615-735-3208 or 800-261-2940 All petition packages will be issued from UCEMC’s Corporate Office, 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030. A Credentials Committee, appointed, meeting, and acting in accordance with Article IV, Section 4.07 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, will determine the eligibility of each petitioner to become a qualified candidate. If required to comply with Article IV, Section 4.11 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, a district directorate election will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM in the cooperative’s office in each directorate district. Early voting will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM in the cooperative’s office in each directorate district. 05-03-18(1T)

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed proposals for the provision of Professional In-Home Services (Homemaker, Personal Care, Adult Day Care and In-Home Respite). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a request for proposal (RFP) packet. 05-03-18(1T)

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifications, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of Davis Street located within the city limits of the Town of South Carthage. Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:00 p.m. central standard time, Wednesday May 9, 2018 and will be considered publicly at such time and place. The plans, specifications, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between May 2, 2018 at 8:00 am and May 8, 2018 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. which bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifications for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. JIMMY S. WHEELER – MAYOR 05-03-18(1T)

The Smith Utility District 2017 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on May 17th, 2018. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 05-03-18(2T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of appointing poll workers for the August 2, 2018 election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 05-03-18(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Dell Poweredge R530. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith County Board of Education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018 via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith County Board of Education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 04-26-18(2T)

INVITATION TO BID The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified insurance companies to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of July 1, 2018 – July 1, 2019. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to renew this coverage each year for the next three years with the Insurance Carrier or Agent that is awarded the business. Prospective bidders must be capable of providing coverage that complies in all respects with the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Law and specifically Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 50-6-401 et seq. All bidders must appear before the Smith County Board of Education on June 19, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and the insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than June 12, 2018, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifications along with a loss summary from previous years from Traci Bratcher, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by calling (615)735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 05-03-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 50 Dell Optiplex 7450 AIO computers. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith County Board of Education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018 via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith County Board of Education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 04-26-18(2T)

I Corey Courtney have a 2005 Toyota Corolla 1NXBR32EX5Z357299. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle contact me at 615-489-3060. 05-03-18(1T)

SMITH COUNTY JAIL AND COURTS FACILITY NEW DOOR ADDITION city of CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE Sealed Bids for furnishing all materials, labor, tools, equipment and appurtenances necessary for the construction and installation of the new door addition at the Smith County Jail and Courts Facility will be received at the Office of the County Mayor, located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on May 18, 2018, and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud. A mandatory pre-bid walkthrough will be held at the project site, located at 322 Justice Dr., Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on May 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., local time. The work to be performed under this Contract shall consist of selective demolition of a portion of an existing masonry wall and the installation of a new door. The work shall be performed in a secure area within the facility and shall require strict adherence to security requirements stipulated by the Smith County Jail and Courts Facility personnel. The Instructions to Bidders, Bid, Contract Agreement, Drawings, Specifications and forms of Performance Bond, Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following: Office of the Mayor 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, Tennessee 37210 Barge Design Solutions 615 3rd Avenue South Nashville, Tennessee 37210 615.252.4393 Electronic copies of Bidding Documents may be purchased from Barge Design Solutions. Contact Phil Garcia, AIA at phil.garcia@bargedesign.com. Details for ordering are available at www.bwscplans.com. One set of Bidding Documents may be obtained by prime contractor bidders upon payment of a deposit of $75.00 per set. No partial sets will be sold. No bid may be withdrawn within 90 calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying its current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner will in no way be liable for any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of its Bid in response to this Advertisement to Bid. The successful Bidder for this Contract will be required to furnish a satisfactory Performance Bond and Payment Bond each in the amount of 100 percent of the Bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive informalities and to readvertise. Office of the County Mayor Mr. Michael Nesbitt 05-03-18(1T)

NOTICE Customers of 25 Utility District Water Quality Report will not be mailed. It will be published in the Courier May 11, 2018. 04-26-18(2T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Patsy H. Albritton Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patsy H. Albritton, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of April, 2018. Signed Rachel Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-3-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James K. Barrett, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James K. Barrett, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 6th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of April, 2018. Signed James Ken Barrett, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-26-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Lankford Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2018, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Juanita Lankford, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of April 2018. Signed Timothy Wayne Lankford, Personal Representative Stanley Dwayne Lankford, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-26-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2010, executed by GAYLE MATTHEWS, JESSICA Y. MATTHEWS, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded May 10, 2010, in Deed Book 221, Page 684; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING ON A 1-INCH PIPE AT THE NORTH MARGIN OF LISA LANE SOUTH, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED AND A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN (DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 443): THENCE LEAVING BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY AND WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE LANE SOUTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 175.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN; THENCE WITH A RIGHTWARD CURVE OF AN INTERSECTION OF THE LANE AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263 HAVING A DELTA ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES. 00 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 25.00 FEET. A LENGTH OF 39.27 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 55 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 35.36 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN IN THE EAST R.O.W. OF TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263: THENCE WITH THE EAST R.O.W. OF THE HIGHWAY NORTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO EDITH L. HUNT (DEED BOOK 111, PAGE 613); THENCE LEAVING THE R.O.W. WITH HUNT`S BOUNDARY NORTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO HERBERT & DORIS WILLIAMS (DEED BOOK 146, PAGE 359) AND ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF THE AFOREMENTIONED TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN; THENCE LEAVING HUNT`S BOUNDARY AND ALSO LEAVING WILLIAMS` BOUNDARY, AND WITH BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY SOUTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 225.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.03 ACRES AS SURVEYED BY CARLEN J. WIGGINS JR., R.L.S. 2323, PLAT DATED MARCH 30, 2010 AND BEING A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINED IN DEED BOOK 78 AT PAGE 455 AND DEED BOOK 110 AT PAGE 400 AND BEING LOTS 51 AND 52 OF THE CUMBERLAND HILLS SUBDIVISION CONTAINED IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGES 136-137 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 0401 A 001.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 190 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF/ANY-AND-ALL-HEIRS OF GAYLE MATTHEWS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #136447 05/03/2018, 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018 5-3-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF L.B. McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of L.B. McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2018. Signed Debbie Grisham, Personal Representative John K. McDonald Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-3-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Kelli Napper executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Mortgage Service Company, Lender and Bellar & Winkler, Trustee(s), which was dated August 26, 2015 and recorded on August 27, 2015 in Book 295, Page 131, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 16, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number Ten (10) in Turner Subdivision bearing date of June 8, 1966, and for a more particular description reference is made to plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 2, Page 3, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Kelli Napper, an unmarried person, by Warranty Deed from Joshua D. Kirby, dated August 26, 2015, of record in Record Book 295, Page 129, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 54B B 009.00 Address/Description: 746 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Kelli Napper. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.:16-08114 FC04 4-19-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT, FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN PLAINTIFF VS. FILE NO. 8290 PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN DEFENDANT ORDER FOR PUBLICATION Plaintiff, CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon, Defendant, PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. The address of the Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper in the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties of this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the date of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith ENTER this the 20th day of April, 2018. CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN 4-26-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Johnny Lee Thomas Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of April, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Johnny Lee Thomas, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of April, 2018. Signed Donald Ray Thomas, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin Moore, Attorney 4-26-2t

Foreclosure Notice Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2016 and executed by CHRISTIAN M. WALKER to James L. Bass, Trustee, which is of record in Record Book 314, Page 57, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; and the said James L. Bass having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, James L. Bass, Trustee, will on FRIDAY, MAY 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (local time), at the front Door of the Smith County Courthouse, Public Square, Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption and all other rights of redemption statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other exceptions, elective rights and marital rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #11 – 9.04 ACRES: BEING located in the 4th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, at the southeast end Shoulders Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 56, Page 584, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 20, Parcel 5.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and being generally described as Tract # 11 (9.04 acres) according to a survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated July 4, 2007. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #7 (32.51 acres), Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), Tract #10 (5.10 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #10 (5.10 acres) and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #10 (5.10 acres), Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property and Tonya Shoulders, See the vesting deed for further description for said right of ingress and ingress. BEING the same property vested in Christian M. Walker by deed from Richard L. Harris, Sr., of record in Record Book 314, Page 52, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This property has a property address of 84 Shoulders Lane, Dixon Springs, TN 37057 Map:20; Parcel 5.13 INTERESTED PARTIES to whom notice is mailed: N/A The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 30th day of April, 2018. JAMES L. BASS Trustee Post Office Box 500 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 5-03-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 12, 2003, in Book No. 96, at Page 119, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by John Watson and Martha Watson, conveying certain property therein described to Swafford and Hays Settlement as Trustee for Homeowners Loan Corporation; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, will, on May 10, 2018 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Situated in the City of Pleasant Shade, Smith County, State of Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the SE corner of this tract same being a corner to the remainder of the Watson and Kelley property also being North 47 deg 10 min 5 sec W 220.96 ft from a post at or near the NE corner of a cemetery thence N 11 deg 15 min 00 sec W 431.82 ft to an iron pin thence S 82 deg 34 min 55 sec E 200.36 ft to an iron pin at a 36” Elm tree thence S 19 deg 40 min 5 sec E 379.25 ft to an iron pin thence S 80 deg 29 min 45 sec W 245.45 ft to the point of beginning containing 1.993 acres more or less by survey of Carol Carman Registered Land Surveyor TN # 910 Address Rt 1, Box 35 A, Hartsville TN, 37074 dated 1-15-91 access to the above tract is provided by right of engress and ingress over the joining Watson and Kelley property leading from Sloan Branch Road over existing drive to the S boundary of the above described tract center of said drive is more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the South boundary of the above described tract being N 80 deg 29 min 45 sec E 124.45 ft from the SW corner of the above described tract thence with the center of drive S 7 deg 30 min 55 sec E 78.18 ft thence S 20 deg 55 min 30 sec E 90.66 ft thence S 26 deg 37 min 00 sec E 26.28 ft thence S 38 deg 7 min 50 sec E 72.64 ft thence S 39 deg 59 min 5 sec W 156.93 ft to a point in the intersection of center of drive in center of Sloan Branch Road. ALSO KNOWN AS: 27 Sloan Branch Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JOHN WATSON MARTHA WATSON MARILYN WATSON CLAIBORNE The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323887 DATED April 6, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-19-3t

