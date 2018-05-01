RACE FOR JORDAN SET FOR SATURDAY

The fifteenth annual Race For Jordan 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday. The annual run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. The run is held at the boat ramp and the access road to the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager and Visitors Center, and dam site off Turkey Creek Highway. The race is one of the larger single-day events held each year. Rain or shine, hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to participate in the annual 5K run/walk. The 5K is held in honor of Jordan Cage Hackett, son of Stephen and Karen Hackett, who was born on June 7, 2002 with a heart defect known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The infant passed away on October 14, 2002, following a second open heart surgery.

The event raises thousands of dollars each year. Funds are donated primarily to the Ronald McDonald House and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Funds are also used for local scholarships, Smith County Family Resource Office and donations to families with children enduring lengthy hospital stays.

(•The area and road leading to the boat ramp at the Cordell Hull Dam will be closed the morning of Saturday, May 5th until 10:00 a.m. for the annual Jordan Hackett Foundation 5K run/walk. Please make plans to use an alternate ramp. •T-Shirt pickup for the Race for Jordan 5K Run/Walk will be from 12 until 5 Friday, May 4th, at Bailey Family Dentistry.)