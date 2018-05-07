OBIT: Mr. Herbert Haley, Jr., Age 71, Of Lancaster, TN

Mr. Herbert Haley, Jr., age 71, of Lancaster, TN, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018.

Herbert was born February 5, 1947 in Woodbury, TN, son of the late Herbert Haley, Sr. and Altie Pearl Bogle. He grew up in the Short Mountain Community and graduated from Dekalb County High School. Herbert married Helen Faye Bennett. Herbert and Faye shared a love of antiques, and turned it into a business for several years. He also worked for Rice Construction and the Gordonsville Zinc Mine. Herbert farmed for a number of years. He was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Church.

Mr. Haley is survived by Wife of over 50 years; Faye Haley of Lancaster, TN. Son; Gary (Norma) Tisdale of Lancaster, TN. Grandson; Tyler (Stephanie) Tisdale of Lancaster, TN. Sister; Helen Marie Robinson of Carthage, TN. Nephew; Chris Robinson.

Graveside Services for Family and Friends are scheduled to be conducted, Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.