I-40 ARREST FOR MULTIPLE DRUGS

A man remains jailed after being caught with an assortment of illegal drugs and mushrooms used to get high.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in the west bound lanes at the 261 mile marker for speeding, locating several illegal substances in the vehicle.

Two bags of what Trooper Danielle Neal suspects is “shrooms’ or mushrooms used to get high or produce a psychedelic affect were located.

The two bags of shrooms weighed 14 grams. The trooper also located 17 pills which are believed to be ecstasy, seven pink pills, four red pills, four blue pills and two purple pills.

As a result of the traffic stop and discovery, Caleb Joel Skorski, 24, Myakka, Florida was charged with five counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

