Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/10/18

IN THE CHANCERY COURT, FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN PLAINTIFF VS. FILE NO. 8290 PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN DEFENDANT ORDER FOR PUBLICATION Plaintiff, CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon, Defendant, PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. The address of the Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper in the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties of this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the date of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith ENTER this the 20th day of April, 2018. CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN 4-26-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF L.B. McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of L.B. McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2018. Signed Debbie Grisham, Personal Representative John K. McDonald Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-3-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2010, executed by GAYLE MATTHEWS, JESSICA Y. MATTHEWS, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded May 10, 2010, in Deed Book 221, Page 684; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING ON A 1-INCH PIPE AT THE NORTH MARGIN OF LISA LANE SOUTH, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED AND A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN (DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 443): THENCE LEAVING BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY AND WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE LANE SOUTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 175.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN; THENCE WITH A RIGHTWARD CURVE OF AN INTERSECTION OF THE LANE AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263 HAVING A DELTA ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES. 00 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 25.00 FEET. A LENGTH OF 39.27 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 55 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 35.36 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN IN THE EAST R.O.W. OF TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263: THENCE WITH THE EAST R.O.W. OF THE HIGHWAY NORTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO EDITH L. HUNT (DEED BOOK 111, PAGE 613); THENCE LEAVING THE R.O.W. WITH HUNT`S BOUNDARY NORTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO HERBERT & DORIS WILLIAMS (DEED BOOK 146, PAGE 359) AND ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF THE AFOREMENTIONED TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN; THENCE LEAVING HUNT`S BOUNDARY AND ALSO LEAVING WILLIAMS` BOUNDARY, AND WITH BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY SOUTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 225.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.03 ACRES AS SURVEYED BY CARLEN J. WIGGINS JR., R.L.S. 2323, PLAT DATED MARCH 30, 2010 AND BEING A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINED IN DEED BOOK 78 AT PAGE 455 AND DEED BOOK 110 AT PAGE 400 AND BEING LOTS 51 AND 52 OF THE CUMBERLAND HILLS SUBDIVISION CONTAINED IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGES 136-137 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 0401 A 001.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 190 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF/ANY-AND-ALL-HEIRS OF GAYLE MATTHEWS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #136447 05/03/2018, 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018 5-3-3t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: NATALIE MICHELLE RAETZEL D/O/B: 06/27/2007 A female child under the age of 18 years of age And PEYTON CAIGE RAETZEL D/O/B: 01/05/2011 A male child under the age of 18 years of age JENNIFER DENISE (WOODS) BURTON and TERRY LYNN BURTON, Petitioners, V. CALEB THOMAS RAETZEL, and JASON RODGERS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2018-JV-36 ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR ORDER OF PUBLICATION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO RESPONDENT, JASON RODGERS On the Motion for Order of Publication for Service by Publication as to Respondent, JASON RODGERS, and for good cause shown, IT IS ORDERED that service on the Respondent, Jason Rodgers, shall be made by publication in a local newspaper for four (4) weeks. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Branden Bellar, Petitioners’ Attorney, whose address is 206 D Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, an Answer to the Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights, and file a copy of the Answer with the Clerk of Smith County, TN. ENTERED this the 25 day of April, 2018. Clara Byrd Circuit Court Judge BRANDEN BELLAR, BPR#17250 Attorney for Petitioners 206 D Main Street North P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 5-10-4t

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all members of the Board of County Commissioners (the “Board”) of Smith County, Tennessee (the “County”), to all residents of the County and to any other interested persons that for the remainder calendar year 2018, the regular scheduled meetings of the Board will be held on the second Monday in May, July, September and November at 7:00 p.m. and for all of calendar year 2019, the regular scheduled meetings of the Board will be held on the second Monday in January, March, May, July, September and November at the regular meeting place at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee. The next regular scheduled meeting will take place on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at Smith County Jail & Courts for Smith County Courthouse. There will be considered at such meetings any items that might properly be considered at regular meetings of the Board. THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to Title 8, Chapter 44, Part 1, Tennessee Code Annotated, as supplemented or amended. Michael Nesbitt County Mayor 5-10-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Patsy H. Albritton Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patsy H. Albritton, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of April, 2018. Signed Rachel Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-3-2t

NOTICE TO BID The Carthage Fire Department will begin accepting bids on the purchase of eight (8) sets of structural fire fighting turnout/bunker gear to include the following: coat, pants/trousers, suspenders, helmet, helmet front, hood, gloves and boots. Bid specifications may be viewed at Carthage City Hall, Monday-Friday, 7:30 am- 4:00 pm. beginning on May 09, 2018. Bids must be received at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, P.O. Box 259 Carthage TN, 37030 no later than 10:00 am on May 17, 2018; at which time all bids will be opened. All bids must meet or exceed current NFPA codes. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 05-10-18(1T)

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for the food contract until 3:30 p.m. on June 22, 2018. Information can be picked up at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, 1150 Chocolate Drive, Cookeville, Tennessee or contact Valerie Benton at (931) 528-3361, ext. 225. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quote for Food.” Quotes will be opened June 25, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at the Central Office. L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes. L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 05-10-18(1T)

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes for the milk contract until 3:30 p.m. on June 22, 2018. Information can be picked up at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, 1150 Chocolate Drive, Cookeville, Tennessee or contact Valerie Benton at (931) 528-3361, ext. 225. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Milk.” Quotes will be opened June 25, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at the Central Office. L.B.J.& C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes. L.B.J.& C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 05-10-18(1T)

I Tonya Riggins have in my possession a 2002 Chevy Blazer VIN1GNDT13W12K221877. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-374-5575. 05-10-18(2T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 05-10-18(1T)

INVITATION TO BID The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified insurance companies to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of July 1, 2018 – July 1, 2019. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to renew this coverage each year for the next three years with the Insurance Carrier or Agent that is awarded the business. Prospective bidders must be capable of providing coverage that complies in all respects with the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Law and specifically Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 50-6-401 et seq. All bidders must appear before the Smith County Board of Education on June 19, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and the insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than June 12, 2018, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifications along with a loss summary from previous years from Traci Bratcher, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by calling (615)735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 05-03-18(2T)

BID ANNOUNCEMENT Smith County Library is now accepting bids on new flooring for the upstairs of the library. Please submit all bids to the Smith County Mayor’s office no later than 8:30AM, May 17th, 2018. All bids must be sealed. The bids will be opened at 8:30AM at the Smith County Mayor’s office. Any questions may be directed to Amanda Bain, Director of Smith County Library System 615-735-1326. It is the policy of the Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. With all regards to all aspects of this contract, contractor certifies and warrants it will comply with this policy. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-10-18(1T)

The Smith Utility District 2017 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on May 17th, 2018. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 05-03-18(2T)

25 UTILITY DISTRICT

Water Quality Report – 2017

Click HERE To View

