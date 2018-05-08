STAMP OUT HUNGER SATURDAY

Second Harvest Food Bank and the National Association of Letter Carriers plan to address the issue on Saturday (May 12) with their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the largest single day food drive in the country.

Hunger in Middle Tennessee affects one in eight people, including one in five children.

The food drive makes it easy for residents to donate.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday (May 12).

Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

