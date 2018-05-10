OBIT: Mr. Herman Madewell, Age 76, Of Granville

Mr. Herman Madewell, age 76, of Granville, died Tuesday afternoon, May 8, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: 3 children, Ronnie Madewell of Silver Point, Kathy Jones of Enigma, Tracy Madewell of Carthage; brother, Willard Madewell and wife Jewel of Enigma; 9 grandchildren, Blake Madewell, Lashanna Martinez, Dalton Lee Madewell, Gary Madewell, Tamer Jones, Melinda Brown and husband Josh, Matt Taylor and wife Bobbie Jo, Chaz Smith, Jake Watts; 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Madewell is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, May 11, at 11:00 AM.

Bro. Danny Huff will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Ronnie Madewell, Willard Madewell, Brad, Danny Huff, Nathan Huff, Franklin Brown.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage