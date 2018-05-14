OBIT: Ms. Kathy Salisbury, Age 67, Of Sykes, TN

Ms. Kathy Salisbury, age 67, of Sykes, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Kathy was born January 16, 1951 in Livingston, TX. She is preceded in death by Husband; Ralph Salisbury. Kathy was as a paralegal in Florida for numerous years before moving to Sykes, TN in 2000. She was a member of the Hickman Baptist Church.

Kathy is survived by Sons; Oliver (Jessica) Eiland of Crawford, TN, and Michael (Augustina) Salisbury of Gordonsville, TN. Daughter; Hester Eiland and Eight grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Ms. Salisbury are scheduled to be conducted from the Hickman Baptist Church on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 4PM with Bro. Mark Stinnett officiating.

Graveside Services and Interment for Ms. Salisbury are scheduled for Monday, May 14, 2018 at 11AM at the family cemetery in Crawford, TN.

Visitation with the Family will be at Hickman Baptist Church on Sunday from 2PM until 4PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.