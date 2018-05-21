OBIT: Mrs. Cindy Strickland, Age 66, Of South Carthage

Mrs. Cindy Strickland, age 66, of South Carthage, died Monday morning, May 21, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband Tom Strickland; children, Josh Strickland and wife Heather of Decatur, Alabama, Christel Petty and husband Matthew of Madison, Alabama; granddaughter, Cadence Petty; siblings, Tony and Becki.

Mrs. Strickland is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No formal service is planned.

