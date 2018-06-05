Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/07/18

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALFRED GENE STEWART, JR., DECEASED KAREN ROBINSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2188, CV-8284 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on May 4, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 23rd day of June, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 32 Group: PARCEL: 014.01 Lying and being in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows: BEING a triangular tract of land bounded on the North by Peyton’s Creek; East by an abandoned county road; South by Highway 80; and West by Old Highway 80, being approximately 2.67 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Gene A. Stewart, Jr. and Phillip Dale Stewart, equally as tenants in common, by Warranty Deed from Jimmy Joe Hackett and wife, Judy LaDell Hackett, dated November 29, 2000, of record in Record Book 25, Page 646, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Phillip Dale Stewart died intestate on May 22, 2010, unmarried and without issue, and his heirs-at-law by descent were his parents, Gene A. Stewart, Sr. and Beatrice Stewart. By virtue of the Disclaimers of Gene A. Stewart, Sr. and Beatrice Stewart filed of record on August 3, 2010 in the Estate of Phillip Stewart, Smith County Probate Court Case No. P-1605, this property passed to Karen Robinson and Gene A. Stewart, Jr. Gene A. Stewart, Jr. died intestate on September 24, 2017 in Smith County, Tennessee, and his heirs-at-law are his sons, Charles Stewart and Darrell Stewart. Sale will be made for cash. This 21st day of May, 2018. Personal property and equipment also to be sold at this auction. See Realtor ad for items and descriptions. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Alfred Gene Stewart, Jr. Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-31-3t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 16, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 26, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 611, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Travis Martin and Renee Martin, conveying certain property therein described to Glenn Balletto as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2018 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being In the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING LOT NO. SEVENTY-SEVEN (77) as shown on the Plat of Section Two, Tanglewood Acres Subdivision, of record In Plat Book 2, Page 61, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 9 Hills Dale Lane East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: TRAVIS MARTIN RENEE MARTIN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330243 DATED May 22, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-31-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nellie Belle Hunter Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nellie Belle Hunter, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of February, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of May, 2018. Signed Amy Hunter Watson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Tecia Puckett Pryor, Attorney 5-31-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 15, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 16, 2013, in Book No. 265, at Page 451, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Levi L Hughes and Dolores Hughes and Delores Hughes, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F&M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on June 13, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to wit: BEING a house and lot fronting on College Street on the North side thereof and bounded on the North by Mrs. Ruth Chism, formerly Thomas Fisher; on the East by James Stiltz, formerly John Waggoner; on the South by College Street; on the West by Mrs. M.J. Tuner and being a lot fronting said street 83 1/2 feet and running back a depth of 100 feet. ALSO KNOWN AS: 217 College Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: LEVI L HUGHES DOLORES HUGHES BRAD SMOTHERMAN EMILY NICOLE HARRIMAN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 318027 DATED May 11, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-24-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Herbert Haley Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Herbert Haley, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of May, 2018. Signed Helen Faye Haley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-7-2t

________________________

NOTICE DANNY LEE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 5-31-4t

________________________

I, Dylan Tucker, have in my possession a 2000 Chevy Silverado VIN#1GCFC24U1YE159005. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-588-6555. 05-31-18(2T)

_______________

I, Michael Ford, am in possession of a 1988 Jeep Wrangler VIN#2BCCV8111JBS24344. If you have info, contact me 615-888-4341 06-07-18 (2t)

________________

I, Nathan Heline, purchased a vehicle with the VIN #4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information on this car, contact me at (615) 486-8740 or at poke.gamer98@gmail.com 06-07-18 (3t)

_________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-07-18 (2t)

________________

The Smith County Board of Education will hold a Special Called Board Meeting with the topic being Safety Planning at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee, on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. 06-07-18 (1t)

_________________

___________________

____________________