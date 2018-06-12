Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/14/18

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALFRED GENE STEWART, JR., DECEASED KAREN ROBINSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2188, CV-8284 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on May 4, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 23rd day of June, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 32 Group: PARCEL: 014.01 Lying and being in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows: BEING a triangular tract of land bounded on the North by Peyton’s Creek; East by an abandoned county road; South by Highway 80; and West by Old Highway 80, being approximately 2.67 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Gene A. Stewart, Jr. and Phillip Dale Stewart, equally as tenants in common, by Warranty Deed from Jimmy Joe Hackett and wife, Judy LaDell Hackett, dated November 29, 2000, of record in Record Book 25, Page 646, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Phillip Dale Stewart died intestate on May 22, 2010, unmarried and without issue, and his heirs-at-law by descent were his parents, Gene A. Stewart, Sr. and Beatrice Stewart. By virtue of the Disclaimers of Gene A. Stewart, Sr. and Beatrice Stewart filed of record on August 3, 2010 in the Estate of Phillip Stewart, Smith County Probate Court Case No. P-1605, this property passed to Karen Robinson and Gene A. Stewart, Jr. Gene A. Stewart, Jr. died intestate on September 24, 2017 in Smith County, Tennessee, and his heirs-at-law are his sons, Charles Stewart and Darrell Stewart. Sale will be made for cash. This 21st day of May, 2018. Personal property and equipment also to be sold at this auction. See Realtor ad for items and descriptions. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Alfred Gene Stewart, Jr. Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-31-3t

________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 39 Group: Parcel: 43.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Brian E. Reece ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 39, Parcel 43.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 207 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 20, at page 262, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT forSmith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 97 Group: Parcel: 79.07 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 97, Parcel 79.07, and further described as lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 29 Earl Steel Road W., Brush Creek, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 232, at page 579, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT forSmith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.02 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.02, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.01 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.01, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 234 Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 16, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 26, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 611, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Travis Martin and Renee Martin, conveying certain property therein described to Glenn Balletto as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on June 21, 2018 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being In the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING LOT NO. SEVENTY-SEVEN (77) as shown on the Plat of Section Two, Tanglewood Acres Subdivision, of record In Plat Book 2, Page 61, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 9 Hills Dale Lane East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: TRAVIS MARTIN RENEE MARTIN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330243 DATED May 22, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 5-31-3t

_________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE AMANDA LYNNE LATTIMORE, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, Plaintiff VS. CHRISTOPHER SHAWN LATTIMORE, Defendant, NO. 2018-CV-40 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to, that the residence of the defendant, CHRISTOPHER S. LATTIMORE, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon James B. Dance, Plaintiff’s Attorney, who address is 216 Main Street North, Carthage Tn 37030, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before AUGUST 3, 2018; and also file an answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office in Carthage, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on AUGUST 10, 2018 at Smith County Courts facility in Carthage, Tennessee, at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 8th day of June. Tommy Turner, Smith County Circuit Court Clerk James B. Dance Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_______________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Herbert Haley Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Herbert Haley, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of May, 2018. Signed Helen Faye Haley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-7-3t

________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 55 Group: Parcel: 21.03 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 55, Parcel 21.03, and further described as lying in the 11th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 23 Jonesboro Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 166, at page 419, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James C. Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James C. Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of June, 2018. Signed Larry G. Eastes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE DANNY LEE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 5-31-4t

________________________

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 27 Group: Parcel: 46.10 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Lollia Kaye Andrews ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 27, Parcel 46.10, and further described as lying in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 22 Lakeshore Circle, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 154, at page 327, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shirley Allison Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Shirley Allison, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of June, 2018. Signed Larry Taylor Wilkerson, Co-Personal Representative Rebecca Cookston, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-14-2t

________________________

I, Marcus Owen Maynard, will not be responsible for any debts other than my own. 6-14-1tpd

____________________________

I, Kay McGaha, have in my possession a 1999 Sportsman Travel Trailer VIN#4EZTS2222XS064765. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-735-5034. 06-14-18(2T)

_______________

I, Michael Ford, am in possession of a 1988 Jeep Wrangler VIN#2BCCV8111JBS24344. If you have info, contact me 615-888-4341 06-07-18 (2t)

_______________

I, Nathan Heline, purchased a vehicle with the VIN #4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information on this car, contact me at (615) 486-8740 or at poke.gamer98@gmail.com 06-07-18 (3t)

____________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-07-18 (2t)

_____________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 06-14-18(1T)

_______________

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation – Smith County, 112 Healthcare Drive, Carthage, TN. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding the proposed Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Article VI: Zoning Districts, Section 4-1: Agricultural District A1, Area Regulation 1a. Minimum Lot Size. The recommendation from the Smith County Planning Commission is to change the A1 District minimum lot size with only public water and no adequate fire protection from two acres to one acre. All interested parties are invited to attend. Further information may be obtained at 615-735-3418. 06-14-18(1T)

___________________

Town of Carthage

Notice of Public Hearing

Click HERE To View

___________________

Smith County

Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2019

Click HERE To View

___________________