OPENING OF NEW SAV-WAY NEARS

Shopping Center Renovated

Sav-Way will open its new, 23,000 square foot store in the newly renovated Smith County Plaza next week. After more than a year of renovation work, the new store will open for business 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 20. In order to accommodate the transition, the South Carthage Sav-Way will close June 19.

The opening has been highly anticipated by residents since Smith County Plaza come under local ownership in the spring of 2017.

Since purchasing the plaza, Todd, Angela and, son, Ray Scurlock’s goal has been to return the hometown grocery shopping experience to Smith County and surrounding area by offering family-friendly service and providing top quality products at a low cost.

In March of last year, the family became owners of the plaza, looking to breathe new life into a shopping center which has been largely neglected over the years.

